Daniel Craig seduces Drew Starkey in steamy trailer for Queer

The first trailer for Daniel Craig‘s LGBTQ+ drama Queer is here, and as we expected it looks like it could be the steamiest gay film of the year.

The atmospheric trailer transports us to Mexico City and introduces Craig’s character, William Lee.

As the clip progresses, we see him getting hot and heavy with former Attitude cover star Omar Apollo, who also stars in the film, as well as Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey, who plays Lee’s main love interest Eugene Allerton.

Along with Craig, Starkey and Apollo, the film also stars Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Henry Zaga, Drew Droege, Ariel Schulman and David Lowery.

“It was a wise old queen who taught me that I had a duty to live,” Craig can be heard saying. “To conquer hate with knowledge, sincerity and love.”

Watch the trailer below.

“I knew my sexual identity but was also discovering it. To read a book that was so candid about homoerotic love played a big part” – director Luca Guadagnino on Queer

Based on the 1985 novel by William S. Burroughs, Queer is the latest film from acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino, who also helmed the films Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, which starred Josh O’Connor and Zendaya. The script was written by Justin Kuritzkes.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community.

“His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.”

Speaking about his connection to the book in an interview with Variety, Guadagnino said that he first encountered Burroughs’s novel when he was 17.

“I knew my sexual identity but was also discovering it. To read a book that was so candid about homoerotic love played a big part,” he said.

The director added: “But beyond that, it was Burroughs’ language and imagination. He describes, for example, this idea of the translucent body that projects out of the physical body in search of the body of the loved one. This is an image that had a huge impact on me, and that’s in the film.”

Queer will arrive in cinemas in the US on 27 November, with a UK release to follow on 13 December.