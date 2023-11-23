Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington part ways

It’s been confirmed that Queer Eye‘s resident food and drink expert, Antoni Porowski has parted ways with Kevin Harrington.

The Netflix reality show host and the brand strategy director met in 2019 and got engaged last year.

A representative for Porowski told People: “After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways.

“While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths. They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

Posting about the engagement in 2022 Porowski wrote: “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼”.

Porowski previously spoke of how the couple’s relationship “escalated quickly” during the pandemic.

He told People: “It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog. We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

Porowski is set to host the upcoming series No Taste Like Home on National Geographic. The series will see the star travel around the world being joined by celebrities from each location he stops in.

Queer Eye is also set to return for an eighth season in January 2024. Recently, Bobby Berk announced he would leave after season 8.