Bobby Berk exits Queer Eye after 8 seasons: ‘I could not be more grateful’

Queer Eye’s interior designer Bobby Berk has shared the news he has departed the Netflix programme after eight seasons.

The star has been part of the ‘Fab Five’ since the revived version of the show landed on our screens in 2018.

Each episode, viewers see one lucky fan get their life transformed as the five offer up their individual skills in each episode.

But Bobby has called the decision to call it quits “not an easy decision, but a necessary one” as he released an emotional statement.

“It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years” – Bobby Berk

He began: “To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal.

“You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better.’

Bobby went on to say he will “carry with me for the rest of my life” the embrace and acceptance he has received from viewers.

He added: “Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.

“To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better.’

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one”

He continued: ‘I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will. It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye.’

Bobby concluded: ‘It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not.”

He teased more projects to come “very soon” before confirming he’ll be around for in Nola “for one final season”.

His co-stars all quickly shared their support in the comments, with Karamo Brown posting a particularly sweet response.

Karamo wrote: “@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what. I’m about to be a Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? 😢😍 I love you!”

Antoni Porowski added: “#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness commented multiple hearts below to show their love. Awww!

Queer Eye seasons 1-7 can be streamed on Netflix now