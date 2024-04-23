Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sequel coming with original cast – and even the bus

A The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sequel is underway, complete with the original cast, the first movie’s director has confirmed.

Stephan Elliott will be returning to helm the movie with stars Terence Stamp, Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving 30 years after the original was released, Guardian Australia was told.

All three actors are on board to star, with negotiatiations still underway to find financing for the movie. Even the ‘lavender’ bus Priscilla itself will be making a comeback, Elliot says.

Talking to Guardian Australia, Elliott said a Priscilla sequel had been a long time coming. He added the script had taken him five years to write.

“People have been screaming for me to do this for 30 years. And suddenly, I had the realisation that we’re all getting old. We’re losing people,” he said.

“Somebody said to me, ‘Is this the right time to make this film?’ I said, ‘It is the perfect time to make this film.’”

“I’m not going to do just tits and feathers” – Director Stephan Elliot

The 1994 film Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sees Tick/Mitzi (Weaving), Felicia/Adam (Pearce) and Bernadette (Stamp) travel from Sydney to Alice Springs in a bus to get to a show date, leaving a trail of glitter and fabulousness in their wake.

However, Elliot says for the sequel, “I’m not going to do just tits and feathers.”

“People think of the original film as a lot of costumes and music and great fun, but it’s also a dagger in the heart,” he explained, adding that part of the story will be set outside of Australia.

“You have to remember that Tick had a kid. Now, that kid has grown up and now he’s got his own family,” Elliot said. “We have our three principals, but we have to build in the new world.”

Since its release 30 years ago, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert has gone on to be a firm cult classic. A Priscilla the Party! immersive musical is currently underway in London, with Attitude describing it as “amping up the camp with one outrageously-costumed song after another.”