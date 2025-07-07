 Skip to main content

7 July 2025

The spirit of Pride takes the capital: The parties, performances and celeb moments of 2025, in pics

From the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways to Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park, London has rarely seen a celeb-packed weekend like the one just gone

By Attitude Staff

a Pride Awards attendee in a swan-inspired outfit, Jobbers Blonde and Leigh Anne Pinnock dancing, and Sabrina carpenter on her way to BST Hyde Park in a buggy, in red sparkly outfit
Pride in London weekend brought out a wide array of eye-catching outfits and star names (Images: Attitude/Aaron Parsons/Jordan Hughes and Alfredo Flores)

The PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways kicked off Pride fever in the English capital last Friday (4 July 2025) – and celebrities were out in force at our event and many other parties throughout the weekend.

At the Pride Awards, Spanish politician Carla Antonelli, Olympic veteran Dame Kelly Holmes, rocker Yungblud, Erasure frontman Andy Bell were the winners of the Pride ICON awards.

The afternoon also featured the likes of Jayde Adams and Luke Evans as presenters, Tom Allen as host and Frankie Grande as a performer.

Here, we look at some of the highlights of the weekend, from Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the Jean Paul Gaultier brunch to Sabrina Carpenter wishing fans a “happy Pride” in Hyde Park.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins arrived in style at the  PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways

Ian h watkins in black and white outfit standing against a grey Peugeot
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

As did Tyreece Nye, who rather undressed for the occasion – not!

Tyreece Nye in swan-inspired attire posing by a Peugeot
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Dame Kelly Holmes danced up a storm at our afterparty

Dame Kelly Holmes danced up a storm at our afterparty - a black and white photo
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Where Attitude cover boy Yungblud tamed a lion!

Yungblud in the ballroom sitting on a Peugeot branded lion
(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

No, your eyes do not deceive you: that is indeed supermodel Naomi Campbell with Sadiq Khan, Vogue’s Edward Enninful and more in the Pride in London parade

Naomi Campbell with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Vogue's Edward Enninful and other Pride in London attendees
(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

Elsewhere, Jade Thirlwall, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Bel Priestley and Olly Alexander marched for Not a Phase

Jade Thirlwall, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Bel Priestley and Olly Alexander pose during the march

Sabrina Carpenter wished fans a “happy Pride” from the stage at BST Hyde Park, where she headlined on the Saturday (5 July 2025)

Sabrina carpenter kneeling in a black dress on stage at BST Hyde Park
(Image: Jordan Hughes and Alfredo Flores)

The ‘Espresso’ singer’s queertastic set involved a same-sex couple dancing on stage and a sapphic shout-out to a fan for being “too hot”

Sabrina in black dress kneeling on pink fluffy bed
(Image: Jordan Hughes and Alfredo Flores)

Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Hole, Kimberley Walsh, Ashley Roberts and Ella Morgan attended The London EDITION’s Pride Brunch hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Gigi Goode and Henry Holland

Cheryl Hole, Kimberley Walsh, Ashley Roberts and Ella Morgan attended The London EDITION's iconic Pride Brunch
(Image: Dave Benett)

Where Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jonbers Blonde lip-synced to ‘Power’ by Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jonbers Blonde lip-synced to 'Power' by Little Mix
(Image: Dave Benett)

Ben Love, Gigi Goode and Hannah Jones posed up a storm

Ben Love, Gigi Goode and Hannah Jones
(Image: Dave Benett)

As did former Attitude cover girl Dylan Mulvaney!

Dylan mulvaney in a green dress with cones on the bust
(Image: Dave Benett)

Attitude attended Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park with American Express to check out The Amex Experience and its Soda Bar.

