The spirit of Pride takes the capital: The parties, performances and celeb moments of 2025, in pics

The PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways kicked off Pride fever in the English capital last Friday (4 July 2025) – and celebrities were out in force at our event and many other parties throughout the weekend.

At the Pride Awards, Spanish politician Carla Antonelli, Olympic veteran Dame Kelly Holmes, rocker Yungblud, Erasure frontman Andy Bell were the winners of the Pride ICON awards.

The afternoon also featured the likes of Jayde Adams and Luke Evans as presenters, Tom Allen as host and Frankie Grande as a performer.

Here, we look at some of the highlights of the weekend, from Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the Jean Paul Gaultier brunch to Sabrina Carpenter wishing fans a “happy Pride” in Hyde Park.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins arrived in style at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways

As did Tyreece Nye, who rather undressed for the occasion – not!

Dame Kelly Holmes danced up a storm at our afterparty

Where Attitude cover boy Yungblud tamed a lion!

No, your eyes do not deceive you: that is indeed supermodel Naomi Campbell with Sadiq Khan, Vogue’s Edward Enninful and more in the Pride in London parade

Elsewhere, Jade Thirlwall, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Bel Priestley and Olly Alexander marched for Not a Phase

Sabrina Carpenter wished fans a “happy Pride” from the stage at BST Hyde Park, where she headlined on the Saturday (5 July 2025)

The ‘Espresso’ singer’s queertastic set involved a same-sex couple dancing on stage and a sapphic shout-out to a fan for being “too hot”

Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Hole, Kimberley Walsh, Ashley Roberts and Ella Morgan attended The London EDITION’s Pride Brunch hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Gigi Goode and Henry Holland

Where Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jonbers Blonde lip-synced to ‘Power’ by Little Mix

Ben Love, Gigi Goode and Hannah Jones posed up a storm

As did former Attitude cover girl Dylan Mulvaney!

Attitude attended Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park with American Express to check out The Amex Experience and its Soda Bar.