Pornhub releases annual Super Bowl data as Bad Bunny halftime show sparks wild surge in ‘jock’ searches

Pornhub Super Bowl searches saw a sharp increase following Bad Bunny’s National Football League halftime show on Sunday (8 February).

Pornhub released its annual Super Bowl data after the event, revealing significant shifts in online behaviour, including a major rise in sports-related and Super Bowl-themed search terms.

The term “Super Bowl” increased by an extraordinary 5,632% compared to the previous month. Football-related fantasy searches also surged, with “jock” rising by 4,244%, “horny college jock” up 2,939%, and “big dick college jocks” increasing by 958%.

Pornhub cheerleader-themed searches were particularly popular in light of the Super Bowl 2026

Cheerleader-themed searches were also particularly popular: “Lesbian threesome cheerleader” and “lactating cheerleader” both had an increase above 2,000%, and “BBW cheerleader” was up 828%.

Super Bowl 2026 featured the New England Patriots Cheerleaders and the Seahawks Dancers during the global famous sporting event, which clearly left a lasting impression.

Latino- and Puerto Rico-related terms also saw notable growth, likely influenced by Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, which celebrated his Puerto Rican heritage. Searches for “amateur Latino” content rose by 880%, “Latina solo dirty talk” increased by 479%, and funny enough, “tattooed Latino male” climbed 470% (Bad Bunny has tattoos)

Pornhub traffic declined when Bad Bunny’s halftime performance began

Before the event, from 10am until 4pm, Pornhub traffic remained above average, suggesting many users logged on before the long game began. However, once the Super Bowl kicked off at 4pm, traffic declined.

When the halftime show began at 8:00pm, traffic reached its lowest point of the day, as millions tuned in to watch Bad Bunny’s high-energy performance with celebrity guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Overall, Pornhub reported increased interest in football-themed categories, including locker-room scenarios, college athletes, cheerleaders, Super Bowl-related searches and Latino men.