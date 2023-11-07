Pet Shop Boys announce new 2024 dates for Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Tour

Pet Shop Boys have today announced new 2024 UK dates for their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour, with tickets available this week.

Bringing their live show to cities across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the new 2024 tour dates kick off with a show in Glasgow on 4 June.

The tour then heads to the Midlands with shows in Nottingham and Birmingham, then Manchester and closing in Belfast on 11 June.

Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour is the ‘What Have I Done to Deserve This’ singers’ first ever greatest hits tour and has seen them play shows in the UK, across Europe and North America.



Following headline festival performances this year at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid, and dates in Latin America still to come, Pet Shop Boys have also announced that they will headline the Saturday night at next year’s Isle of Wight Festival on 22 June with tickets on sale now.

The 2024 Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live UK dates in full are:



4 June – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

6 June – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

8 June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

9 June – Co-op Live, Manchester, England

11 June – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland



Tickets for the new 2024 tour dates are available from 9am GMT this Thursday, 9 November via a pre-sale on the AEG website. General sale tickets are available from 9am GMT on Friday 10 November via the same site.

The Pet Shop Boys are known for hits such as ‘West End Girls’, ‘It’s a Sin’ and ‘Left To My Own Devices.’ Read Attitude’s retrospective review of the Pet Shop Boy-produced Liza Minelli album Results here.

For more information, visit petshopboys.co.uk.