Pet Shop Boys announce new album Disco 5 with versions of iconic Tina Turner and Olly Alexander tracks

Pet Shop Boys have announced a new album, Disco 5, the latest instalment in their long-running Disco remix series, featuring remixes of tracks from the likes of Tina Turner, Paul Weller and Olly Alexander.

The group, made up of keyboardist Chris Lowe and vocalist Neil Tennant, released their 15th studio album, Nonetheless, in April 2024, followed by an expanded edition in November 2024, which reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

The Pet Shop Boys new 12-track album features remixes of their own songs, as well as tracks by artists such as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Primal Scream and Wolfgang Tillmans.

“Pet Shop Boys sound like something else to what everyone else does” – Neil Tennant on the individuality of the artist duo

Disco 5 includes a remix of Pet Shop Boys’ Dreamland featuring Olly Alexander, to whom the pair have previously been compared.

The 2024 UK Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’ co-written by Alexander, drew comparisons to the duo’s 1987 hit ‘It’s a Sin’.

Speaking with NME last year, Tennant said: “When I read people saying it sounded similar, I immediately listened to it and I don’t think it does. But personally, I always think Pet Shop Boys sound like something else to what everyone else does. I think I hear what it’s meant to sound like.”

Disco 5 album cover (Image: Parlophone Records)

The album also includes Sam Taylor-Johnson’s ‘I’m in Love With a German Film Star’, Carroll Thompson’s ‘Let the Music Play’, Sleaford Mods’ cover of ‘West End Girls’, and a PSB/Soft Cell collaboration, ‘Purple Zone’.

The Disco series began in 1986, with previous instalments featuring remixes of PSB tracks by other producers, and Disco 4 in 2007 including remixes of songs by artists such as Madonna and The Killers.

The duo is currently touring with Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live, which will continue in Japan in 2026.

Disco 5 will be released 21 November 2025 via Parlophone Records, available on black or orange vinyl, CD and digital formats. The album is available to pre-order now on the official Pet Shop Boys website.