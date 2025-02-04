Pedro Pascal shares message of inspiration and hope to trans people: ‘Progress is inevitable’

Pedro Pascal has taken to Instagram to reshare a message of support to the trans community during these troubling times.

The Gladiator 2 actor posted a video of the late activist Cecilia Gentilli speaking to a group of NYU students in May 2023, adding his own caption which read: “Know who you are. Progress is inevitable.”

“Do not allow anyone to tell you that this is not a big deal, or that this is just a culture war, or that trans people are overstating the seriousness of what is going on,” Gentilli, who is trans herself, is heard saying in the speech.

“While we feel the fear and the anger, I also want you to know that trans people have always been here and will always be here,” she continued.

“I’ve been a trans person for nearly 50 years,” she continues. “Knowing your identity, who you are, and where you come from is powerful…I think one of the most important things that we can do for young people is to share those stories. Once we know who we are, we cannot be stopped.”

Gentilli also spoke to embolden queer people to remain strong in the face of others who “do everything they can to make our lives as difficult as possible, they can do nothing to erase us or to make us disappear”.

“As long as we are rooted in ourselves, in our identities, in our histories, and in our communities, there is nothing that they can do to stop us,” she said. “I hope that you all take this fear, this frustration, this anger that you’re feeling in this moment and that that inspires you to even do more for our community rather than give in to the people who wish for us to just disappear.”

Pascal, whose sister Lux came out as trans in 2021, has long been an outspoken supporter for the trans community. Following Lux’s coming out, the actress told Spanish magazine Ya that her brother had been a huge support to her in her transition, saying: “He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”