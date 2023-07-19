Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke’s Strange Way of Life gets UK cinema release – but for one night only

If you were hoping to see Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke’s upcoming movie Strange Way of Life in cinemas, you’re in luck. But it’s happening for one night only, so you’ll have to act fast!

Strange Way of Life stars Pascal and Hawke as two cowboys who reunite after 25 years apart.

The short film, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

On Tuesday (18 July) Pathé announced that the western will be released in UK cinemas on 25 September. It will also feature an exclusive Q&A hosted by Anna Bogutskaya.

“It’s exciting to step into that world” – Pedro Pascal

A trailer for the film released in April showed plenty of drama and angst between the film’s leads, Sheriff Jake (Hawke) and Silva (Pascal).

At one point in the trailer, Silva cries: “You never loved me, you never loved anyone in your life!” Jake responds angrily, “Don’t say that!”

Discussing the film’s intimate gay scenes in May, Pascal noted the intimacy between him and Hawke wasn’t something he was concerned about.

“I don’t imagine sexual chemistry as something to approach,” Pascal explained. He told IndieWire: “I think there’s a disarming and playful sexiness to everything Pedro [Almodóvar] does, so it’s exciting to step into that world. It also helped to have a scene partner as good as Ethan.”

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in Strange Way of Life (Image: Pathé)

A synopsis for the film reads: “A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen.

“Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….”

Tuesday’s release also revealed that the strange way of life referred to in the film’s title alluded to lyrics by Amalia Rodrigues. The lyrics in question suggest that “there is no stranger existence than the one that is lived by turning your back on your own desires.”

Strange Way of Life will be in UK cinemas on 25 September.