Paris Hilton teases Britney Spears collab, says they talked ‘recently’ about music: ‘We’ll see what happens’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris Hilton has said she and Britney Spears “talked about doing some fun music” back in the day – and the subject came up again only recently!

Paris on a ‘Piece of Me’ remix for a Blackout‘s anniversary? We can see it!

Speaking in a new interview with Attitude, Paris said she the idea of a collaboration with the pop icon would be “a dream come true.”

“I was just with her recently talking about music again” – Paris Hilton on Britney Spears

Asked if it’s true she and Britney made music in the 00s that was never released, as rumoured, The Simple Life star said: “We were talking about doing some fun music. And I was just with her recently talking about music again.

Paris Hilton (Image: @ninomunoz)

“So, we’ll see what happens. We’ll see. That would literally be the most iconic thing ever. That would be a dream come true.”

The star is currently promoting her new film Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, in cinemas today (30 January 2026).

“I love Blackout,” added Paris of her favourite Britney album. “It was just her being her. And she is one of the strongest women I know. She’s the ultimate pop princess icon, with the biggest heart. That album is just so bad ass.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paris discussed working with Sia on her next LP.

“I’m in the studio now, just finishing up the third album,” she told us. “I’m really, really excited. We’re just deciding which features we want on the album. But one person I’m definitely going to have on it is Sia. She is my fairy godmother and I’m so grateful to her for convincing me to get back in the studio.

“Having her, an artist I love, respect and look up to so much, the greatest songwriter of our time, for her to believe in me made me believe in myself again. I’m so grateful to her. This album has been really transformational for me in a lot of ways.”

On her new movie, Paris said: “It’s my life story through the lens of music. For so long, my story’s been told by others. It feels amazing to take control back of my narrative and show and inspire people that they have the power to do that as well. It’s the most personal project I’ve ever done.”

Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir premieres as a limited engagement in cinemas globally from 30 January 2026.