Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie share first taster of their new reality show

It’s been years since they travelled America picking up odd jobs with hilarious effect, and now Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have shared the first taste of their upcoming new reality TV show and it looks very different to The Simple Life.

It was announced earlier this year that the pair would be reuniting on screen for the first time since their original show ended in 2007 after a teaser was shared on social media.

In the original announcement, which featured an old school TV alive with static, Hilton and Richie’s catchphrase, “Sanasa”, could be heard. “New Era. Same Besties,” read a caption.

Now it seems like that catchphrase will play an important role in the pair’s upcoming show, Paris & Nicole: The Encore.

According to a report by People, the new three-part special will see Hilton and Richie attempt to produce an opera.

An official synopsis reads: “More than 20 years since OG reality icons Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie first took the world by storm, the life-long friends reunite in a new series. Follow the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa’.”

The trailer for the show sees the two best friends auditioning an opera singer, before pausing her mid-song to restart but this time only singing the word “Sanasa”. Watch the clip below.

In an interview with W Magazine, Hilton and Richie discussed their decision to frame their new show around creating a opera.

“We wrote a song when we were about 7 years old called ‘Sanasa’. When we were shooting The Simple Life, it was just our little inside joke, but it became an international sensation. People loved it. What people need, even though they don’t know it yet, is for ‘Sanasa’ to be an opera,” Richie said.

Hilton added: “The idea of the opera was very unexpected, and that’s exactly why we loved it.”

The pair also spoke about their decision to reunite for a TV show 17 years after The Simple Life ended.

“It came up organically. I was texting with Paris over Christmas break last year. She said it was about to be the 20-year anniversary. I wrote her back, ‘Should we do something L-O-Ls?’ We gave it room to marinate, and it just felt right. No one else was involved at first,” Richie said.

“Both of us have been approached so many times over the years with different concepts, but it was perfect timing,” said Hilton. “It was so fun to spend every day together. Every time I’m with Nicole, I feel like we’re teenagers again.”

Paris & Nicole: The Encore will stream on Peacock in the US from 12 December. A UK release date has yet to be announced.