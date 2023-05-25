Pabllo Vittar announces London gig as part of Noitada world tour

The Brazilian pop star, activist, and world-renowned drag queen, Pabllo Vittar, has announced she will be performing in London as part of her Noitada world tour.

Pabllo will be stopping by O2 Forum Kentish Town on 27 August 2023 as part of Noitada, which also has stops in Latin America, Europe, and North America.

Presale and VIP tickets go on sale on Tuesday (30 May) at 10am. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (2 June), also at 10am.

Pabllo Vittar in the ‘Cadeado’ music video (Image: Gabriel Renné)

Noitada follows Pabllo’s 2022 post-pandemic I Am Pabllo world tour and is set to see the star ascend to new heights.

The tour has been named after Pabllo’s fifth studio album, which is out now. The 11-track album features Anitta, Gloria Groove, MC Carol, DJ Ramemes, O Kannalha, and MC Tchelinho.

The album is designed to feel like a night out with friends and mixes pop with funk and electronic music making for a great soundtrack for a great night out.

Currently, the album has notched more than 100 million streams.

The latest single from the album is ‘Cadeado’. The high-energy track pays tribute to Pabllo’s roots with the music video being filmed in the Vicente Pinzon neighborhood of Fortaleza in the Northeast of Brazil.

Pabllo rose to international prominence with her 2017 debut album, Vai Passar Mal. This was followed by 2018’s Não Para Não, 2020’s 111 (her first trilingual release in Portuguese, English, and Spanish), and 2021’s Batidão Tropical.

She has also collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Marina & The Diamonds, and MC Carol.

With more than 35 million followers across all social media platforms, Pabllo has become the most-followed drag queen

NOITADA Tour Dates

05/11/23: Bogota, CO at Royal Center

05/13/23: Mexico City, MX at Tecate Emblema Festival

05/18/23: Santiago, CH at Teatro Coliseo

05/19/23: Montevideo, UY at Sala De Museo

05/20/23: Buenos Aires, AR at C Complejo Art Media

06/02/23: São Paulo, BZ at Festival Do Orgulho

06/08/23: Goiânia, BR at Inter Gyn Festival

06/09/23: Rio De Janeiro, BZ at Qualistage

06/10/23: São Paulo, BZ at Micareta Festival

06/23/23: Seattle, WA at Queer Pride Festival

07/12/23: Calgary, AB at Badlands Music Festival

07/15/23: Espírito Santo, BR at Vix

08/06/23: Vancouver, BC at Happy Land Festival

08/12/23: Ribeirão Preto, BZ at Marshmallow Festival

08/18/23: Amsterdam, NL at Paradiso

08/19/23: Berlin, GR at Astra Kulturhaus

08/22/23: Dublin, IR at Vicar Street

08/26/23: Manchester, UK at Manchester Pride Festival

08/27/23: London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town

08/28/23: Paris, FR at Élysée Montmartre

08/30/23: Barcelona, SP at Razzmatazz

08/31/23: Malaga, SP at Cala Mijas Festival

09/02/23: Lisbon, PG at Meo Kalorama Festival

09/10/23: São Paulo, BZ at The Town Festival

09/16/23: Orlando, FL at House of Blues

09/17/23: Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse

09/20/23: Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore

09/21/23: Brooklyn, NY at Avant Gardner

09/23/23: Boston, MA at House Of Blues

09/24/23: Montreal, QC at M Telus

09/25/23: Toronto, ON at History

09/27/23: Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall

10/01/23: San Francisco, CA at Portola Festival

10/02/23: Los Angeles, CA at The Novo

Get tickets for Pabllo’s London gig here.