Pabllo Vittar announces London gig as part of Noitada world tour
The Brazilian star will be performing at O2 Forum Kentish Town on 27 August 2023.
The Brazilian pop star, activist, and world-renowned drag queen, Pabllo Vittar, has announced she will be performing in London as part of her Noitada world tour.
Pabllo will be stopping by O2 Forum Kentish Town on 27 August 2023 as part of Noitada, which also has stops in Latin America, Europe, and North America.
Presale and VIP tickets go on sale on Tuesday (30 May) at 10am. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (2 June), also at 10am.
Noitada follows Pabllo’s 2022 post-pandemic I Am Pabllo world tour and is set to see the star ascend to new heights.
The tour has been named after Pabllo’s fifth studio album, which is out now. The 11-track album features Anitta, Gloria Groove, MC Carol, DJ Ramemes, O Kannalha, and MC Tchelinho.
The album is designed to feel like a night out with friends and mixes pop with funk and electronic music making for a great soundtrack for a great night out.
Currently, the album has notched more than 100 million streams.
The latest single from the album is ‘Cadeado’. The high-energy track pays tribute to Pabllo’s roots with the music video being filmed in the Vicente Pinzon neighborhood of Fortaleza in the Northeast of Brazil.
Pabllo rose to international prominence with her 2017 debut album, Vai Passar Mal. This was followed by 2018’s Não Para Não, 2020’s 111 (her first trilingual release in Portuguese, English, and Spanish), and 2021’s Batidão Tropical.
She has also collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Marina & The Diamonds, and MC Carol.
With more than 35 million followers across all social media platforms, Pabllo has become the most-followed drag queen
NOITADA Tour Dates
05/11/23: Bogota, CO at Royal Center
05/13/23: Mexico City, MX at Tecate Emblema Festival
05/18/23: Santiago, CH at Teatro Coliseo
05/19/23: Montevideo, UY at Sala De Museo
05/20/23: Buenos Aires, AR at C Complejo Art Media
06/02/23: São Paulo, BZ at Festival Do Orgulho
06/08/23: Goiânia, BR at Inter Gyn Festival
06/09/23: Rio De Janeiro, BZ at Qualistage
06/10/23: São Paulo, BZ at Micareta Festival
06/23/23: Seattle, WA at Queer Pride Festival
07/12/23: Calgary, AB at Badlands Music Festival
07/15/23: Espírito Santo, BR at Vix
08/06/23: Vancouver, BC at Happy Land Festival
08/12/23: Ribeirão Preto, BZ at Marshmallow Festival
08/18/23: Amsterdam, NL at Paradiso
08/19/23: Berlin, GR at Astra Kulturhaus
08/22/23: Dublin, IR at Vicar Street
08/26/23: Manchester, UK at Manchester Pride Festival
08/27/23: London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town
08/28/23: Paris, FR at Élysée Montmartre
08/30/23: Barcelona, SP at Razzmatazz
08/31/23: Malaga, SP at Cala Mijas Festival
09/02/23: Lisbon, PG at Meo Kalorama Festival
09/10/23: São Paulo, BZ at The Town Festival
09/16/23: Orlando, FL at House of Blues
09/17/23: Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse
09/20/23: Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore
09/21/23: Brooklyn, NY at Avant Gardner
09/23/23: Boston, MA at House Of Blues
09/24/23: Montreal, QC at M Telus
09/25/23: Toronto, ON at History
09/27/23: Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall
10/01/23: San Francisco, CA at Portola Festival
10/02/23: Los Angeles, CA at The Novo
Get tickets for Pabllo’s London gig here.