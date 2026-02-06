Out with Suzi Ruffell podcast returns in partnership with Attitude

Award-winning podcast Out with Suzi Ruffell is officially back, returning with a filmed studio format, and a new chapter alongside Attitude.

Hosted by comedian, broadcaster and Sunday Times bestselling author Suzi Ruffell, the podcast has built a loyal following across its first nine series, reaching more than a million listeners.

Known for its open conversations and strong sense of community, the show has become a trusted space for LGBTQ+ voices from across culture, politics, sport, and the arts.

For the new series, every episode will be produced on camera for the first time and made available via Attitude’s YouTube channel, alongside audio releases on all major podcast platforms.

Suzi will continue her relaxed, thoughtful interview style, inviting guests to speak candidly about coming out, identity, work, relationships, setbacks, ambition, and everything in between.

Previous guests have included Dame Kelly Holmes, Mae Martin, Alan Carr, Joe Lycett, Tom Allen, Hannah Gadsby, Shon Faye, and many more.

The new run reflects a shared commitment between Suzi and Attitude to telling LGBTQ+ stories with care and depth, and will bring the podcast to wider audiences across digital, social, and video platforms.

Listeners’ emails return – here’s how to take part

The much-loved listeners’ emails section of the podcast is also making a return, where Suzi reads messages from members of the community and responds with her trademark warmth and honesty.

This segment has become a defining part of the show, offering space for listeners to share their experiences, ask questions, and feel seen and supported. If you’d like to be a part of this, simply email the team by clicking here.

New episodes of Attitude Presents: Out with Suzi Ruffell will begin rolling out later this year, with guest announcements to follow.

And if you can’t wait until then, Suzi is currently on tour with her new standup show Suzi Ruffell: The Juggle, with tickets available now.