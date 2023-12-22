Pedro Pascal’s Strange Way of Life and Barbie shortlisted for Oscars 2024

‘Tis very nearly the season, Awards season that is and the Oscars aren’t too far away! Shortlists for several categories have been revealed which have seen Barbie and the Pedro Pascal-led gay Western, Strange Way of Life, up for nomination.

Just to be clear, this doesn’t mean these films have been nominated for Oscars. So far, they’ve only been shortlisted for potential nominations. Voting for the nominations will open on 11 January and close five days later. The nominations will then be announced on 23 January.

15 Original Scores and 15 Original Songs have been put forward for Oscars contention, including some from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For,’ Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’, and Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ have all been shortlisted for Original Song. However, as per Variety, only two can be nominated.

They’re up against entries from The Color Purple, Rustin, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and more. Barbie is also up for Original Score alongside Oppenheimer, The Color Purple, Saltburn, Poor Things, and more.

Meanwhile, the Pedro Pascal-led Strange Way of Life is shortlisted for live-action short film at the Oscars. Pascal and Ethan Hawke star as cowboys who reunite after 25 years apart. Tension leads to physical intimacy in the 30-minute film which also stars Elite‘s Manu Rios.

Speaking to Attitude about his film the Spanish director, Pedro Almodóvar, discussed “a social illness” of focusing on young people in romance stories. With his film focusing on two queer men in their fifties he said: “If I have any kind of message … about bodies that are not idealised in publicity and magazines, it’s that people remain desirable and that sexuality and desire are still very active. Not just above 50 and 60, but beyond 70.”