Queer’s Omar Apollo reacts to losing followers over Daniel Craig sex scene post in best way
"I will never make myself 'palatable'"
Omar Apollo has called out “homophobes” who unfollowed him on Instagram for posting a picture of sex scene with his Queer co-star Daniel Craig.
The ‘Done With You’ singer appears full-frontal, save for an emoji, in the still shared to IG yesterday, along with the caption: “Queer available on streaming now for all the dLs that didn’t wanna go to theatre.”
While many famous names responded positively – Troye Sivan, for example, asked: “What platform?” – some, apparently, unfollowed 27-year-old Omar.
The former Attitude cover star later addressed the matter in an Instagram Story, saying [as per Out]: “I’m losing followers for posting this. Unfollow me if ur a homophobe. You’re not my target audience.”
The singer furthermore added that he will “never make myself ‘palatable’. This isn’t my life, i AM life. Stupid.”
Well said!
The Luca Guadagnino-directed Queer came out to positive reviews last month. In a recent interview with Attitude, Daniel spoke about his sex scene with “beautiful” Omar, saying: “That scene is primarily about loneliness. For both characters. Omar’s part, and my part.”
“It’s a very sad moment in the movie for me,” he added. “It’s someone looking for something and not finding it.”
Watch Attitude’s full interview with Luca and Daniel below.