Queer’s Omar Apollo reacts to losing followers over Daniel Craig sex scene post in best way

Omar Apollo has called out “homophobes” who unfollowed him on Instagram for posting a picture of sex scene with his Queer co-star Daniel Craig.

The ‘Done With You’ singer appears full-frontal, save for an emoji, in the still shared to IG yesterday, along with the caption: “Queer available on streaming now for all the dLs that didn’t wanna go to theatre.”

While many famous names responded positively – Troye Sivan, for example, asked: “What platform?” – some, apparently, unfollowed 27-year-old Omar.

“I will never make myself ‘palatable'” – Omar Apollo

The former Attitude cover star later addressed the matter in an Instagram Story, saying [as per Out]: “I’m losing followers for posting this. Unfollow me if ur a homophobe. You’re not my target audience.”

The singer furthermore added that he will “never make myself ‘palatable’. This isn’t my life, i AM life. Stupid.”

Well said!

Omar’s Attitude cover (Image: Ryan Pfluger)

The Luca Guadagnino-directed Queer came out to positive reviews last month. In a recent interview with Attitude, Daniel spoke about his sex scene with “beautiful” Omar, saying: “That scene is primarily about loneliness. For both characters. Omar’s part, and my part.”

“It’s a very sad moment in the movie for me,” he added. “It’s someone looking for something and not finding it.”

Watch Attitude’s full interview with Luca and Daniel below.