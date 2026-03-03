Olly Pike’s new children’s book Fairy Tale Town aims to inspire hope in LGBTQ+ youth

Olly Pike’s new children’s book, Fairy Tale Town: A Citizen’s Guide, aims to inspire hope in LGBTQ+ youth while serving as an educational resource.

Set in the Pop’n’Olly universe, the story introduces young readers to concepts like citizenship, democracy, teamwork, and conflict resolution through small, relatable moments.

Co-authored by Pike and Mel Lane, Pike reflected on the importance of this primary-level book at a time when political discourse is impacting young children’s innocence.

“Fairy Tale Town responds directly to what teachers have been telling us” – Olly Pike on the drive behind his new book

“At a time when the core values of our society feel more up for debate than ever, Fairy Tale Town responds directly to what teachers have been telling us,” said Pike in a news release.

He added: “Children need tools to understand citizenship, democracy, and collaboration in a way that is hopeful, accessible and uplifting. This book gives them exactly that.”

Lane said: “We’re optimistic about the next generation, and Fairy Tale Town leans into that positivity. It sparks joy, inspires collective thinking, and gives children hope that they can shape their own communities.”

Pop’n’Olly have sold 40,000 books offering LGBTQ+ resource to parents, teachers and carers worldwide

Olly Pike with Fairy Tale Town: A Citizen’s Guide (Image: Provided)

The educational resource has already reached over 40,000 books sold worldwide, making Pop’n’Olly one of the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ educational resources for children, parents, carers, and teachers.

To support teachers and families, the book will be accompanied by:



* A teacher resource pack, supporting delivery of the newly compulsory citizenship curriculum while also meeting reading and writing targets.

* A parent resource pack to continue discussions at home.

* Guided reflection questions to help children articulate their thoughts and feelings.

* Author visits, sharing with schools how the book was created and highlighting the power of collaboration.

Fairy Tale Town: A Citizen’s Guide is available to order now via the official Pop’n’Olly website.