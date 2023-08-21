Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and husband Gareth welcome twins via surrogate 

Former Made in Chelsea favourites Ollie and Gareth Locke have become fathers for the first time after the arrival of twins.

Sharing the news on Sunday (20 August) the couple shared the birth of daughter Cosima Emily Bex and son Apollo Magnus Obi.

“We are so excited to announce that our beautiful twins are finally here and they are more precious than we could have ever imagined,” Ollie wrote on Instagram.

“We’ve captured our journey to this point on our YouTube Channel; Our Daddy Diaries, for a first glimpse and the excitement leading up to them coming home with us – most importantly, their incredible and unique names that are just perfectly fitting for them both,” he added.

The pair confessed on the first episode of Our Daddy Diaries their twins were actually born six weeks ago by surrogate Bex Ward.

However, they spent “quite a long time” in Neo-natal intensive care.

Gareth and Ollie Locke feeding their newborn twins (Image: YouTube)

“It was something we didn’t want to share until we had them safe, back home with us and all part of the family,” Gareth shared in the video.

“It is down to the amazing team in the neonatal units we’ve been in that means we’ve got the kids home now and the real daddying is about to begin.”

Ollie and Gareth have been on a surrogacy journey for quite some time, and documented the highs and lows during their stint on the E4 show.

Bex offered to help them realise their dream of becoming dads by reaching out over social media.

Sharing the poignant meanings behind both names, which both have Greek origin, Cosima’s middle name pays tribute to Bex, as well as Ollie’s close friend Emily Hartridge, a YouTuber who died in 2019.

The pair were a regular part of cast on Made in Chelsea until earlier this year, when they confirmed they would be leaving the reality TV show behind.

Explaining their decision, Gareth told The Sun: “Made in Chelsea is about young people making up and breaking up. We’re very much the dads of it all.

“It came the time for something new and for us to have something we have control over. We’re part of the production of our new show and we’ll get to share absolutely everything with our fans.

“With the kids coming along it’s a completely different path we’re taking. We’ve outgrown Chelsea in that respect.”

Ollie added: “Our new show is an unadulterated, no holds barred access into our lives. It’s going to be the real us. You’ll see a lot more of our personalities than you have in Chelsea – a lot more us, a lot more real.

“It’s something completely new and completely different. It’s very high-end, unlike any other reality show.”