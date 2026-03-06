Oliver Stark sends fans wild in latest 9-1-1 episode as ABC announces Season 10

Oliver Stark left fans hot under the collar after getting sweaty with co-star Ryan Guzman in the latest episode of 9-1-1, just as the firefighter drama announced a 10th season.

Season 9, Episode 12, titled “Dads and Cads”, aired last night, featuring Stark’s character Evan “Buck” Buckley and Guzman’s Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz, seen side by side dripping wet.

The two firemen are portrayed as very close best friends and partners at Station 118, but after Buck came out as bisexual in Season 7, fans have long shipped the pair.

“Those damn writers have the hottest couple on TV in their hands” – one fan shipped Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman in 9-1-1

Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman in the latest episode of 9-1-1 #911onABC pic.twitter.com/EE1P6bemKl — MEN (@MENin4K) March 6, 2026

One user commented: “Those damn writers have the hottest couple on TV in their hands and keep forcing this bullshit ‘just friends’ between Buddie. Disgusting.”

Another user wrote: “God’s work,” whilst another gushed over Stark’s physique: “Need Oliver bad.”

Stark’s and Guzman’s characters go to compete at the Firefighter Games in Nashville, a competition where firefighters from different stations face off in various challenges.

ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for Season 10 and picked up 9-1-1: Nashville for Season 2

Essentially, the plot featured a crossover event in the 9-1-1 universe, merging 9-1-1: Nashville with the original series.

The crossover of the two series has set the stage for the firefighter drama’s tenth season, announced yesterday (5 March), with ABC renewing 9-1-1 for Season 10 and picking up 9-1-1: Nashville for Season 2.

Set for 18 episodes, the final episode is scheduled to air on 14 May 2026. Previous episodes are available to stream now via ABC.