Olivia Lunny on bringing ‘more edge, sensuality, and vulnerability’ with new music (EXCLUSIVE)

Olivia Lunny is ready to enter her main pop girl era.

The Canadian-born, LA-living singer, songwriter and performer is on the verge of releasing her second album Velvet & Denim – the follow-up to 2022’s self-titled debut. The new body of work is led by new single ‘Heaven’, a sexy slow-burning serenade about new love and the infatuation that swallows you whole when you’ve found your perfect someone.

We catch up with Olivia on the eve of her LA showcase and discuss the city of angels, touring with pop heavyweights, and a future supergroup with Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Doja Cat.

2024 single ’City of Angels’ and your latest track ’Heaven’ feel like a rebirth for you. Was it a conscious decision when you started creating the new album to switch things up both sonically and aesthetically?

It wasn’t so much a conscious decision as it was an inevitable one. I’ve grown so much as a person; my music and lyrics have naturally followed. ‘City of Angels’ was one of the first songs I wrote for the album which set the tone. ‘Heaven’ is me diving headfirst into the chaos of love. Sonically, I wanted this album to feel cinematic, almost like a soundtrack to my life. I also went back to my acoustic roots on a lot of the album songs and the duality felt fitting. Aesthetically, I think I just woke up one day and had a clearer vision of who I was becoming and wanted to exaggerate that with visuals! I love mixing darker, moody vibes with elegance and feminine touches.

Your first few EPs (To The Ones I Loved, HEARTBREAK ON REPEAT and self-titled debut album) are infectious, huge pop moments. The new music sounds more cinematic and a natural elevation of that sound. What has the time in between releases done for you in terms of your artistry and evolution?

Time has been my greatest co-writer. I went through the highest highs and the loneliest lows in my early twenties, and I think you can hear that in the music. Being 26 now, I’ve become more fearless and certain in how I write and how I present my sound. There’s more edge, sensuality, and vulnerability than ever before.

It’s been five years since your debut EP release. What advice or learnings would you give to yourself back in 2020 before that record dropped?

I would tell her to breathe. Everything you’re dreaming of is coming but won’t look the way you expect it to. Trust yourself, say yes to the scary things, and stop over-tweezing your eyebrows – leave that in 2014!

Los Angeles via Canada – how have both places shaped you as a musician and a creative?

Winnipeg gave me my heart, and LA gave me my persistence. Canada made me a dreamer, and LA made me a doer! I think you can hear both in my music. The warmth of home and the darker energy of the unknown.

What are some of the stories that you’re telling on the new record?

Ones of longing, observation, liberating moments of realising self-worth. The rush of running towards the unknown, and of course, the quiet moments of self-discovery in between. It’s love in all forms, but make it cinematic.

You’ve toured with Loreen and Ellie Goulding – what has being on the road with that calibre of artist taught you about how you want to present your own shows?

That you must give people a moment. It’s not just about singing well; it’s about creating an experience where people lose themselves. Watching Ellie command a stage with such ease, and seeing Loreen turn her set into this hypnotic, almost spiritual thing made me realise I want my shows to feel like an escape.

We can see the similarities between yours and Ellie Goulding’s musical trajectory. Both of your early music was stripped back and acoustic, but you can also create these huge stadium-sized pop bangers. Is it important to you to retain that versatility, and will all sounds and sides of your music make it to your live shows?

That’s such a huge compliment, thank you so much! I never want to be just one thing. I love the idea of a show that takes you through an emotional journey. One second it’s a vocal and acoustic guitar, the next, a full-throttle, euphoric pop moment. That contrast is what makes a show feel alive.

We can see you as a future Pride headliner. If you had to curate your own Pride line-up, who are the first 3 artists you’re calling?

Kim Petras, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish. Crying on the dance floor type vibe!

What’s on the moodboard for the forthcoming album, and most importantly… velvet, or denim?

Oh goodness. I am equally both. Half and half! Moodboard is beautiful black lingerie, sunset views of LA, well-worn denim, tattoos, neon lights…

Your fashion seems playful but very considered. Who are your style icons?

I love ’90s model-off-duty vibes and Rihanna is my icon! I love how she plays with masculine and feminine contrasts.

Women continue to dominate the music industry with the likes of Charli, Chappell, Sabrina and Beyonce winning big at the GRAMMYs. If you had to curate your very own girl power supergroup, who would you enlist and why?

I love this question. I’d say Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Sabrina Carpenter. Everyone sounding so different would create the coolest songs. Picture a Sabrina/Billie beat with a Doja breakdown. I don’t know, but it feels instantly iconic!

‘Heaven’ by Olivia Lunny is available to stream now.