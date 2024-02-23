Nocturne Live 2024: Your chance to grab VIP tickets to see Sugababes, Mel C and more

Nocturne Live 2024 is just around the corner, with a stunning lineup including 90s pop royalty Mel C, Sugababes, and Shaznay Lewis (the lyrical genius behind All Saints) already confirmed. And the best thing? Attitude is giving away VIP tickets to this dazzling event.

Held between 12 and 16 June at the majestic Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, this summer festival promises to be four days of sun, fun, and dancing, and singing.

Nocturne Live is set amid the historic Blenheim Palace Image: Provided) Emeli Sande performs at Nocturne Live 2024 (Image: Provided) The festival is the perfect opportunity to ring in the summer Image: Provided)

Celebrating diversity, music, and the power of nostalgia, Nocturne Live is paying homage this year to the golden era of British pop, bringing together three sets of icons who have each left an indelible mark on the music industry and LGBTQ+ culture.

Dazzling lineup of 90s pop icons

Sugababes, with their original lineup of Mutya, Keisha, and Siobhan, are ready to enchant with hits that span decades. Melanie C, the Sporty Spice turned solo powerhouse, promises to deliver anthems of empowerment and resilience from her time with the Spice Girls and her solo career. And Shaznay Lewis, the lyrical genius behind All Saints, will captivate with her soul-stirring melodies from her days with the record-breaking group up to her new album.

Nocturne Live, known for transforming the UNESCO World Heritage site of The Great Court at Blenheim Palace into a spectacular concert venue, adds these era-defining acts to a lineup that already boasts legends like Chaka Khan, Sister Sledge, and Crowded House. With a history of hosting global icons from Lionel Richie to Elton John, this year’s event is already set to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and general fabulousness.

Set amid the leafy heart of Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace is renowned for its opulent splendour and for being the birth place of Sir Winston Churchill. Surrounded by acres of land and its own lake, it’s the perfect place in which to live out your Saltburn fantasy.

Get free tickets to Nocturne Live 2024

Dine amid the splendour of Blenheim Palace with the State Room Dining Experience tickets (Image: Provided)

In partnership with Nocturne Live, Attitude is giving one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of State Room Dining Experience tickets to the star-studded event on Saturday 15 June. These are the ultimate VIP package and include the best seats for the performances, as well as elegant dining within the opulent palace between performances and complementary drinks from an exclusive bar.

What’s more, we’re also giving away four pairs of top-tier tickets for 15 June to our runners-up. These include entry to Nocturne Live and a seat near the front for the concert in the beautiful court of Blenheim Palace

Can’t handle the anticipation? Then grab your tickets now directly from the Nocturne Live website and you’ll be on your way to witnessing a host of pop icons light up the night in one of the UK’s most breathtaking settings. See you there!