Nicola Coughlan to drop Real Housewives-inspired charity single ‘exclusively for gay men’ for Pride
"You know when the Real Housewives release songs? 'Cars. And diamonds. And shoes.' They’re low effort," Nicola told Attitude earlier this year
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has announced a new charity single for Pride month.
The Real Housewives-inspired song, named ‘SHOES… MORE SHOES’, will raise funds for the trans-focused Not a Phase and LGBTQ suicide prevention group The Trevor Project.
“Nicola Coughlan said trans rights (and shoes, private yacht, caviar, more shoes),” said a Not a Phase rep while sharing news of the track on Instagram.
“They’re low effort” – Nicola Coughlan on songs by the Real Housewives
In a statement, Nicola meanwhile added: “In my making music exclusively for gay men era!”
“Very proud to be raising money for @notaphaseorg and @thetrevorproject,” the Big Mood actress added, sharing a snippet of the song.
Nicola planted the seed of the song in an interview with Attitude in March. Asked which song she’d launch her pop career with, the 37-year-old said: “You know when the Real Housewives release songs? ‘Cars. And diamonds. And shoes.’ They’re low effort. But Dancing on My Own by Robyn never gets old.”
In a viral video interview, she later told Hits Radio: “When the Real Housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men… That’s like my dream job because they don’t even really sing. They’re just like: ‘Shoes and private yachts. Caviar. And more shoes’.”
In our interview, Nicola also told us: “I lived in San Francisco in 2006. I don’t know what it’s like now, but it was such a beautiful, open place, and I met a lot of trans people. The trans community, now, are going through such fucking bullshit online and in the media.
“It’s such a distraction from real issues. Just because people are loud, it doesn’t mean there are a lot of them. I feel passionately about being a voice of support.”