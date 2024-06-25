Nicola Coughlan to drop Real Housewives-inspired charity single ‘exclusively for gay men’ for Pride

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has announced a new charity single for Pride month.

The Real Housewives-inspired song, named ‘SHOES… MORE SHOES’, will raise funds for the trans-focused Not a Phase and LGBTQ suicide prevention group The Trevor Project.

“Nicola Coughlan said trans rights (and shoes, private yacht, caviar, more shoes),” said a Not a Phase rep while sharing news of the track on Instagram.

“They’re low effort” – Nicola Coughlan on songs by the Real Housewives

In a statement, Nicola meanwhile added: “In my making music exclusively for gay men era!”

“Very proud to be raising money for @notaphaseorg and @thetrevorproject,” the Big Mood actress added, sharing a snippet of the song.

Nicola planted the seed of the song in an interview with Attitude in March. Asked which song she’d launch her pop career with, the 37-year-old said: “You know when the Real Housewives release songs? ‘Cars. And diamonds. And shoes.’ They’re low effort. But Dancing on My Own by Robyn never gets old.”

In a viral video interview, she later told Hits Radio: “When the Real Housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men… That’s like my dream job because they don’t even really sing. They’re just like: ‘Shoes and private yachts. Caviar. And more shoes’.”

In our interview, Nicola also told us: “I lived in San Francisco in 2006. I don’t know what it’s like now, but it was such a beautiful, open place, and I met a lot of trans people. The trans community, now, are going through such fucking bullshit online and in the media.

“It’s such a distraction from real issues. Just because people are loud, it doesn’t mean there are a lot of them. I feel passionately about being a voice of support.”