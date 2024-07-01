Gamer Nickmercs responds after being banned from Twitch following anti-trans slur

Prominent streamer Nickmercs has responded after being banned from Twitch following his use of an anti-trans slur.

The award-winning gamer has been using the streaming service for 10 years; this is his first ban. He has amassed 6.7 million followers on the platform.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Nick Kolcheff, is known for his streams of games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.

“Banned for using the word ‘T****y’ on Twitch” – Nickmercs

Addressed the ban on X/Twitter last Friday (28 June 2024), Kolcheff claimed: “Banned for using the word ‘T****y’ on Twitch. Apparently, that’s a derogatory term.”

Doubling down on his prejudice, he furthermore told his 2.1 million followers: “That’s on me. Next time I’ll use mental health disorder.”

Banned for using the word “Tranny” on Twitch. Apparently that’s a derogatory term. That’s on me. Next time I’ll use mental health disorder. https://t.co/LAIcmD0dCB — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 28, 2024

According to Twitch community guidelines, the platform ‘does not permit behavior that is motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, including behavior that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence based on the following protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status [sic].’

On the same day that Kolcheff tweeted his use of the t-word, the 33-year-old also posted: “Pack it up. Dude belongs in a bed with double socks. Trump in November.”

This is disgusting. How is being naked in front of kids a “family friendly event?” It’s child abuse. Plain & simple. https://t.co/KxMo3UmBUq — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 30, 2024

Days after the Twitch post, Kolcheff – who has four million YouTube subscribers and 6.7 million Kick subscribers – also called out public nudity at Toronto Pride over the weekend.

In an X/Twitter post today, he said: “This is disgusting. How is being naked in front of kids a “family friendly event?” It’s child abuse. Plain & simple.”