Nicki Minaj’s ‘Flawless’ verse is hilariously replaced with Billy Porter’s viral ‘f*** her’ moment by DJ – listen here

Nicki Minaj’s support for Donald Trump has prompted a wave of backlash, with a DJ now replacing her verse in Beyoncé’s ‘Flawless’ with Billy Porter’s viral criticism of the rapper.

Once considered an LGBTQ+ icon, Minaj openly identified as MAGA in 2025 after the White House used her music on their social media.

She has appeared alongside Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and, more recently, with Trump himself, calling herself his “number one fan,” which has angered many fans and fellow artists.

“Fuck her… and all of them! Shame” – Billy Porter slamming Nicki Minaj for her support of Donald Trump

Porter was one of many to speak out against the star. During a conversation on the red carpet at the MusiCares Gala on 30 January, he did not hold back.

“Fuck her,” he said, adding: “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. Fuck her… and all of them! Shame!”

As frustration over Minaj’s “betrayal” to the LGBTQ+ community continues, people in the music industry are beginning to boycott the rapper.

DJ Hollywood Tramp has since reworked Minaj’s verse in Beyoncé’s 2014 track.

“Just replace her with this Billy Porter interview. This will say it all” – DJ Hollywood Tramp on the ‘Flawless’ rework featuring Porter

Describing the remix as “easy”, he captioned the Instagram post: “To all my DJs: if you want to replace a Nicki Minaj part in any of the countless songs she is featured on, just replace her with this Billy Porter interview. This will say it all.”

Porter himself reposted the clip, writing in the caption: “Well, looks like Daddy’s gone viral.”

The Tony Award-winning actor’s comments come after Minaj was brought on to the stage on Wednesday (28 January) with the US president at a US Treasury event.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan and that’s not going to change” – Minaj on her support for Trump

She expressed her admiration for the president, saying: “I am probably the president’s number one fan and that’s not going to change… We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns – it’s not going to work.”

In recent months, even days, Minaj has fuelled the controversy with a series of provocative remarks. She made anti-trans comments about trans youth during a discussion with Erika Kirk and referred to former CNN reporter Don Lemon, who is gay, as a “cocksucker.”