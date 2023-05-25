Nick Grimshaw makes radio return 2 years after leaving Radio 1 

Nick Grimshaw will be making a breakfast radio comeback next week, he has confirmed.

The broadcaster last appeared on the airwaves in 2021 before departing his post at the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

He’ll be standing in for another former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, Chris Evans, which feels even more apt.

The pair both seem delighted by the news, with Grimshaw sharing: “So excited to be back on the radio for the week looking after my childhood hero’s show!

” I can’t wait to be on next week everyday from 6.30am”

"He's the man who made me love radio and I can't wait to be on next week everyday from 6.30am."

Evans weighed in: “I love Grimmy both on the radio and in real life. I think he’s just all round fab. It’s been an honour and a pleasure to call him a friend for almost a decade and it’s a joy to now be able to say he’s also a colleague.

“I am THRILLED he’s depping for me on the Virgin Radio breakfast show. Simply THRILLED.”

Fans of the radio DJ expressed their excitement to have him back on the airwaves, even for just a short while.

One person said: “Yay! Breakfast with Grimmy! I’ll be swapping stations for you! All the best, Lovely!”

“I’ll be switching over for this,” added another.

A third weighed in: “Can’t wait for this!!!! Loved @grimmers on @BBCR1. His new pdocast #Dish with @AngelaHartnett is great too. Congratulations Grimmy can’t wait to listen @VirginRadioUK.”

Previously speaking on the Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake podcast, Nick said leaving his long-term post at Radio 1 felt like he was “dying”.

“I was there for 14 years. A lot of life happens in that time and a lot of changes,” he explained earlier this year.

“Your friends start getting married and having kids and you’re so different from 23 to 37. So, when I left, it did feel huge. It felt seismic that I left in terms of having accomplished my dream, which was weird anyway, and then it was done, so that was even weirder.”

He added: “It was like dying a bit, because everyone sort of gave you an obituary and everyone posted like you were dead.

“Everyone sent you flowers, and then your family would say things to you and your friends would say things to you that they’d never said before, so it actually was like dying!”

Nick Grimshaw can be heard on the Chris Evans Breakfast show from 29 May at 6.30am on Virgin Radio