Ne-Yo apologises for gender identity comments: ‘I plan to educate myself better’

Ne-Yo has apologised for remarks questioning whether parents should let children express another gender identity.

The singer made the comments when speaking to Gloria Velez this month for VladTV.

The father-of-seven recently said: “I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is.”

“If your little boy comes up to you and says, “Daddy I wanna be a girl,” you just let him rock with that?”

He went on to add: “Like, when did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, a six-year-old, a 12-year-old, make a life-changing decision?

“When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that,” the 43-year-old probed.

He explained how he thinks parents should question their children if they share they want to conform to a different gender.

Ne-Yo went on: “I can’t take credit for it, but I heard somebody say one time, if your son comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl,’ ask your son, ‘Son, what is a girl?’ What is he gonna do? He might want to play with dolls.”

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

He has since shared a message on Twitter for anyone who may have been “hurt” as a result of his comments.

The ‘So Sick’ singer commented: “After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity.

“I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community. I understand how my comments could have been misinterpreted as insensitive or offensive.”

He went on to label gender identity as a “nuanced” subject. Ne-Yo continued: “I can honestly admit that I plan to educate myself better on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy.

“At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness,” he concluded.

Ne-Yo fought back on Saturday (5 August) after the video was posted, where he tried to expand on his views.

He said: “1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE,’ he said. ‘Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine.”

“I’m not asking anybody to agree with me. Nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that’s that.”

He went on to add: “I love everybody. Don’t agree with some of y’all’s ideals, but love you no less.”