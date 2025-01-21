TikTokker James Barnett releases short film which shines a light on Blackpool’s vibrant queer scene (EXCLUSIVE)

James Barnett, best known for his heartwarming and award-winning TikToks of his parents Michael and Teresa, has released a new short film which highlights the queer scene in Blackpool.

The film, entitled Queers in Blackpool, focuses on the recent multi-artform festival Queer Amusements which took place in the city from April to September 2024. It uses original interviews, performance footage and photography to showcase the diverse range of queer entertainment on offer in Blackpool and aims to challenge “the town’s representation and its reputation.”

It can be watched in full below:

Featured prominently in the film is Funny Girls veteran Miss Titty Kaka and festival curator Harry Clayton-Wright, among others.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Barnett revealed what he hopes viewers take away from watching the film saying: “That it’s important to draw the public’s attention beyond London & the South. Blackpool truly is a creative person’s dream – it’s a playground full of opportunities, fantastic locations, and exceptionally talented creatives.”

Barnett highlighted Chris Lowe of Pet Shop Boys and fellow Funny Girls star Betty Legs Diamond as two of Blackpool’s best queer icons.

The gorgeous film certainly makes a fantastic case for any queer person to get themselves on a train or a bus to Blackpool pronto. As for what to do upon arriving, Barnett recommends queer folk “get stuck in with a Queer Craft Club session at Aunty Social! They’re monthly, only a fiver and a total hoot.”

You can learn more about Queer Amusements here.