Ncuti Gatwa, Theo James, and Helena Bonham-Carter to lead Audible’s David Copperfield

Doctor Who star, Ncuti Gatwa, is taking on the lead role in Audible’s retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic, David Copperfield.

It follows last year’s Oliver Twist which starred Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor. Alongside Gatwa will be The White Lotus‘ Theo James and The Crown‘s Helena Bonham Carter.

Also starring will be Jessie Buckley, Richard Armitage, Jack Lowden, and Toby Jones.

Viewed by Dickens as his “favourite child,” the story focuses on David Copperfield (Gatwa) as he finds his way in a challenging world.

A synopsis reads: “We journey with David as he comes across his eccentric Aunt Betsey (Bonham-Carter), the faithful Peggotty (Buckley) and loquacious Mr.Micawber (Jones), comes up against the villainous Micawbers and Uriah Heep (Lowden), and falls in love with Little Em’ly, Dora and Agnes.

“And then there is old school friend James Steerforth (James), dashing, daring and seductive. This dramatization explores the complexities and intimacies of that relationship beyond anything possible in Dickens’ day, in an adaptation giving fresh life and vividness to this beloved tale.”

Once again the production is being produced by Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes. It has been recorded at Audible’s state-of-the-art studio in London and is set to bring the sounds of Dickens’ London to life using Dolby Atmos sound.

Speaking of the production, Mendes has said: “We have an outstanding cast, led by the incomparable Ncuti Gatwa whose amazing comic timing brings new dimensions to the character of David.”

David Copperfield will be released globally on November 30 2023 and is available to pre-order now.