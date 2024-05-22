Ncuti Gatwa would cast Gillian Anderson in a Sex Education and Doctor Who crossover: ‘She’s sci-fi royalty’

Ncuti Gatwa has named Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson as the Sex Education co-stars he’d like to join him in the Whoinverse.

Gatwa rose to fame on Sex Ed as Eric before joining the iconic BBC One show Doctor Who in the titular role last December.

Butterfield plays main character Otis in Sex Education, while Anderson plays his on-screen mother, Jean.

Speaking to Attitude in a video in interview as part of his cover shoot, 31-year-old Ncuti said: “The person I’d take from Sex Education, the land of Moordale, into the Whoniverse would be Asa/Otis, my companion of life.”

He furthermore added: “My dream casting for a Doctor Who villain would be Gillian Anderson, because she is exceptional!”

Hard agree!

He added of the The X Files legend: “She’s sci-fi royalty, and she would make a fabulous, fabulous villain.”

“Twerk for your life!” – Ncuti Gatwa on the secret to his Sex Education audition

Speaking about his Sex Education audition, Gatwa also told Attitude: “I remember being like, ‘I’m just so not going to get this. I’ve spent the last money in my bank account to get to this audition. I’m actually quite angry at this point!’

“I started taking the mic and ‘twerking’ and that booked me the job. So, twerk for your life. Twerk for your pay check!”

Ncuti returned for season 14 of Doctor Who on 11 May 2024. Drag Race icon Jinkx plays the role of the evil Maestro in the show.

