Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau responds to historic Emmy nomination: ‘I’m honoured’

Baby Reindeer‘s Nava Mau has made Emmy history after becoming the first publicly trans person to be nominated a limited series or TV movie acting category.

The star landed a ‘best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie’ nod in the nominations, announced Wednesday (July 17).

Baby Reindeer received 11 nominations at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards in total, with the show’s creator and star, Richard Gadd (pictured below with Nava), receiving nominations for acting, writing and producing the miniseries.

Baby Reindeer follows a young man called Donny, played by Richard, who is stalked by an older woman, played by Jessica Gunning. Nava plays Teri, a trans woman who Donny dates over the course of the show.

Nava will be up against Jessica in this year’s ‘best supporting actress’ category.

“When we’re given the opportunity, we can grow into it, and so far beyond it” – Nava Mau

“Unfortunately, the opportunities afforded to trans people and Latinas and all under-represented people have been extremely limited,” the 32-year-old said in response to her win in an interview with EW published yesterday..

“And I think that that has gotten in the way of us being able to grow in our craft and for us to explore all that we can be,” she went on. “And so it has been an honour just from the very beginning when I first read the script to even consider that I could be a part of a story like this.”

She furthermore added: “I think that what Baby Reindeer and this moment has shown is that when we’re given the opportunity, we can grow into it and so far beyond it. And I’m hopeful that I by no means will be the only [one] moving forward. And I’m just honoured to get to celebrate this year.”

The other nominees in Nava’s category are Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry), and Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans).

Earlier this year, in an interview with Attitude, Nava told us: “It was very familiar for me to be in a situation dating a man that has not worked through his shame. I didn’t have to do any research to figure out the emotions of trying to find love and intimacy with somebody who is running away from it.

“This erratic pursuit and erratic energy is something that I think is common in how cis men tend to approach trans women. So that was very familiar to me.”

She furthermore added of her character: “She has her own life. She didn’t need him. I think she wanted to be with him, but she’s complete. And I think that in the story, in some ways, she’s a pillar and then all this other stuff is happening around her. So yeah, I felt empowered playing Teri. I learned a lot from her, I really did.”