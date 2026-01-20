National Theatre announces full cast for Pride musical based on true 1984 miners’s strike story

The National Theatre has announced the full cast for Pride, a brand-new musical based on the award-winning film of the same name.

The production, which reunites director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) and writer Stephen Beresford (The Last of the Haussmans), will play at the National Theatre’s Dorfman stage from 11 June to 12 September 2026, following preview performances at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff from 31 March to 18 April.

Pride tells the true story of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM), a group of activists who supported striking miners in Wales during the 1984 national miners’s strike.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with such an outstanding group of performers to bring this remarkable and joy-filled true story to the stage” – director Matthew Warchus

The musical explores how the group, led by 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton, helped a small South Wales pit village and forged an unlikely alliance between two communities facing social and economic hardship.

The full cast announced includes Samuel Barnett as Jonathan, Lewis Cornay as Bromley, Matthew Durkan as Mike, Gillian Elisa as Gwen, Robin Hayward as Martin, Chris Jenkins as Gethin, Darren Lawrence as Cliff, Jhon Lumsden as Mark, Kirsty Malpass as Hefina, Sarah Pugh as Sian, Jordan Shaw as Reggie, Courtney Stapleton as Steph, Caroline Sheen as Maureen, Mared Williams as Margaret and Matthew Woodyatt as Dai.

They are joined by an ensemble featuring Daniel Forrester, Madeleine Morgan, Catherine Morris and Graham Vick.

Where can you get tickets for Pride at the National Theatre?

The musical features original music by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia). The score incorporates elements of protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and Welsh choral tradition.

The production design includes sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, and sound by Bobby Aitken, with a full creative team also including a music director, dialect and voice coaches, wig designer, associate designers and staff director.

Tickets are on sale now, with bookings available online at www.nationaltheatre.org.uk, by phone, or via the theatre’s access and group booking lines.

