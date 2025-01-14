Village People to perform at Trump inauguration: ‘We know this wont make some of you happy’

‘Y.M.C.A’ hitmakers Village People have frustrated fans once again with the announcement that they would participate in inauguration events for President-elect Donald Trump.

The disco band, who found fame in the 70s with hits like ‘Macho Man’ and ‘Go West’, previously rumpled feathers in the LGBTQ+ community after allowing their music to be used at Trump rallies last year.

Trump is due to be inaugurated for his second term as US President on 20 January.

In a statement posted to the band’s Facebook page, they wrote: “We are announcing today that VILLAGE PEOPLE have accepted an invitation from President Elect Trump’s campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump. We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics.

“Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost,” they continued.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

The announcement follows remarks made by founding member Victor Willis at the end of last year stating that people “must stop” suggesting the band’s signature song ‘Y.M.C.A’ is a gay anthem because “because it is damaging to the song.”

He added: “This assumption is also based on the fact that the YMCA was apparently being used as some sort of gay hangout and since one of the writers was gay and some of the Village People are gay, the song must be a message to gay people. To that I say once again, get your minds out of the gutter. It is not.”

Willis continued: “I … wrote Y.M.C.A. about the things I knew about the Y in the urban areas of San Francisco such as swimming, basketball, track, and cheap food and cheap rooms. And when I say, ‘hang out with all the boys’ that is simply 1970s black slang for black guys hanging-out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There’s nothing gay about that.”

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood has also recently come under criticism after announcing she will sing at Trump’s second inauguration.