TLC: Their 10 best b-sides, album tracks and hidden gems

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of iconic TLC album Crazysexycool, Attitude revisits the 90s American girl group’s best B-sides, demos and live tracks, from ‘Dirty Dirty’ to ‘His Story’

‘Kick Your Game’ (soundtrack)

Heavy on synthy bass, wailing sirens and cowbells, this slice of R&B feels heavily inspired by the music of the early 90s and lands like a precursor to later pop hits such as ‘Scandalous’ by Misteeq. Fun fact: it also featured on the iconic Space Jam soundtrack, where Bugs Bunny kicked some basketball ass with Michael Jordan.

‘His Story’ (album track)

In the midst of TLC’s debut, full of playful and streetwise R&B, ‘His Story’ offers some surprisingly political food for thought. Dedicated to Tawana Brawley, the victim at the centre of a controversial 1980s sexual assault case, this pre-Me Too track highlights the injustices of a patriarchal society in a world where women of colour are rarely believed when they make accusations of violence against them. The attitude-driven, upbeat vocals make a strong case for ladies to fight back and feels particularly poignant in 2024: “Don’t be a victim of society.”

‘Waterfalls’ (acapella)

‘Waterfalls’ is one of the most loved TLC hits, from the janky swagger of its guitar to its jerky use of brass. However, this acapella version, stripping away the famed two-step musicality, draws attention to its moving lyrics: an extended metaphor about the risks of pursuing alluring yet dangerous desires. Indeed, the song even alludes to a topic close to the hearts of LGBTQ+ fans as it recounts the death of a man whose love of sex led him to an end where “Three letters took him to his final resting place”. This stripped-back version makes this bold lyricism all the more poignant.

‘Let’s Do It Again’ (album track)

This album track introduces a more mature sound to the TLC discography — a sexy, sultry late-night number that offers smooth vocals, sensual synths and lyrics that might make your mother blush!

‘It’s Sunny’ (samples)

This single from TLC’s latest musical offering, the eponymous album TLC 2017, features not one but two iconic samples. ‘It’s Sunny’ most obviously references ‘Sunny’ by Bobby Hebb, perhaps better known for its famed cover by Boney M. However, the song also cleverly interpolates the instrumentals of ‘September’ by Earth, Wind & Fire. We love a track that celebrates Black excellence, and this tune truly captures the carefree joy of a sunny day while reminiscing about long, hot summers of the past.

I’m Good at Being Bad’ (album track)

‘I’m Good at Being Bad’ is a song that surprises. It begins with gentle vocals that allude to a woman seeking a traditional romance. However, this quickly shifts into a more grounded, punchy R&B chorus, revealing that she is really a feisty bitch who wants to tame a bad boy. An experimental track, this is one of the most interestingly written TLC songs.

‘All I Want for Christmas’ (B-side)

Now don’t be confused — this is not a cover of the Mariah Carey classic. Instead, this B-side from single ‘Sleigh Ride’ — an already unexpected cover, it must be said — plays as a groovier and more serious alternative to your standard silly festive pop fare.

‘Dirty, Dirty’ (album track)

From their third album, TLC3D, ‘Dirty, Dirty’ feels like it could be an early Missy Elliott song. With its self-referential lyrics, feisty chanting and drum’n’bass underscoring, this is a great street-strutter of a track. It also features a thoughtful pause in memory of the brilliant Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopez.

‘Creep’ (Pessto radio remix)

In a toss-up between ‘Creep’ and ‘No Scrubs’, it’s hard to choose a favourite remix — but the Pessto radio remix from the newly released 30th anniversary edition of CrazySexyCool offers a fun reimagining of what was originally a slow and moody single. Now, it is reimagined as a dance-floor, mid-tempo bop that will bring this hit to a whole new audience.

‘Conclusion’

It seems only right to finish a TLC listing with a word from Lisa herself. Unusually, TLC have always featured spoken-word interludes on their albums. This closer for their first album feels like a look back in history, as the sadly lost legend proclaims the importance of safe sex during the end of the AIDs crisis — a bold move for a debut.