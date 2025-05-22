Reneé Rapp drops new single ‘Leave Me Alone’

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album by dropping the LP’s lead single entitled ‘Leave Me Alone’.

The singer has also released a music video to support the track which sees the star accompanied by a slew of blonde doppelgängers as they progress from raunchy pillow-fight to all-out brawl.

The lyrics of the song seem to nod at the star’s exit from the HBO comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, as she sings: “Leave me alone, bitch, I wanna have fun. I took my sex life with me, now the show ain’t fucking.”

Later in the video Rapp can be seen spitting blood with her pantsless comrades.

The album Bite Me is released on 1 August. It is the follow up to Rapp’s debut album Snow Angel which landed at number seven on the UK Albums Chart.

The artist’s last single was last year’s Lindsay Lohan-sampling collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for the Mean Girls soundtrack, ‘Not My Fault’, which Attitude ranked at number eight on our list of the 10 best LGBTQ+ songs of the year.

We wrote then: “Rapp, who has been at the forefront of the recent surge in ‘sapphic pop’, easily holds her own here with Megan Thee Stallion who joins for a killer verse in which she christens herself ‘the black Regina George.’ The end result is a bratty, glittering earworm that leaves the listener suffering from a big, LESBIAN crush on both artists.”

Rapp teased details of the upcoming album in a recent episode of the Close Friends Only podcast, saying: “It’s like every song is a snapshot of what I was going through at that particular time.”

She went on to reveal: “I think one of the last songs I wrote, I had such a terrible day. I just had such a bad day and just like bad experiences, and I was like I have nowhere else to go with my thoughts because obviously I can’t put them outward in this moment, therefore I will be like mentally just writing.”