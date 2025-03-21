Pet Shop Boys and Scissor Sisters to play one off gig at Sandringham Estate

In what is a union of two of the world’s most pivotal queer bands, Pet Shop Boys are set to headline a special gig at Sandringham Estate this summer, where they’ll be joined by the Scissor Sisters.

Taking place on 14 August, the ‘West End Girls’ hitmakers will be performing their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live show.

The support slot is one of many stops on the Scissor Sisters impending reunion tour which will also see them play Glastonbury this June.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be staging a show for the legendary Pet Shop Boys at Sandringham this summer,” said Giles Cooper OBE, from Heritage Live Festivals. “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to have them perform at one of our events at some point, but for the stars to have aligned to make it happen at the spectacular Royal Estate will make this show absolutely, awesome!

“And having Scissor Sisters as special guests will make this one of those nights that we will never forget for the rest of our lives!”

Pet Shop Boys released their 15th studio album Nonetheless last year. It boasted five singles, including ‘A New Bohemia’ which came with a touching music video featuring Looking star Russell Tovey and artist Tracey Emin. The clip was directed by All Of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh.

Scissor Sisters announced their reunion last November. In an exclusive interview with Attitude, front man Jake Shears spoke of the creative process for crafting a new live show, revealing: “I’ve started writing it. I’ve written a couple of different versions of what the show could be.”

Del Marquis added: “We created an enormous Excel spreadsheet because there are a couple of Virgos in this band, and we colour-coded it—like ‘I definitely want to play this,” or “please, God, no.'”

“And very easily, I realised, you know, I might put a big note against something, but then think, it’s not for me—that song is for someone else. I think there are accommodations we make for each other.”

To secure tickets to the 14 August gig on The Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, fans must pre-register here, with pre-sale access for registered customers beginning at 9am on Wednesday 26 March.