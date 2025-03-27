Orville Peck says his inbox was ‘bananas’ after racy nude photoshoot went live

Country hunk Orville Peck has reflected on his memorable nude photoshoot for the cover of PAPER magazine in 2024, revealing that his phone went ‘bananas’ after the photos appeared online.

In a new interview on Logo TV, Peck was asked by host and Queer As Folk actor Johnny Sibilly whether his phone blew up after the photoshoot went live, to which he responded: “It was kind of bananas, yeah.”

Despite what you might expect from the heartthrob’s life, Peck said the reaction was quite different from what he’s used to on social media. “It’s funny, when I did that shoot, obviously I knew what I was doing and what the mission statement was but I never assume anything,” he began.

“I probably shouldn’t say this because now my inbox is going to be fucked up, but I don’t get very many, what I feel are thirsty, disrespectful DMs,” Peck revealed. “I get a lot of queer people DMing me with pretty heartfelt stories with what they found in my music or what I’m doing in country, my DMs are mostly that.”

He added, with a laugh: “But now I’m going to be bombarded! So it was a new experience.”

Peck also recalled the experience of shooting the steamy images, in particular remembering the barely-there thong he was provided to wear around set. “It was the summer in Los Angeles. They gave me a ‘modesty thong’ that they wear in sex scenes in movies.

“I was walking around naked… it was interesting”

“I mean ‘modesty’, they should just take that word out of it because there’s no modesty involved,” he laughed. “I was walking around naked… it was interesting.”

The ‘Dead of Night’ singer is currently gearing up to make his Broadway debut as the Emcee in Cabaret, which will see the star follow in the footsteps of Adam Lambert and Eddie Redmayne, who have also recently played the role.

The project will see Peck appear on stage without his signature mask for the first time. Speaking to The New York Times recently about his decision to go maskless for the role, he said: “I wouldn’t have necessarily done this for just anything… But this is probably my favorite musical of all time.”