Miley Cyrus explains the difference between Disney gays and Nickelodeon gays

Miley Cyrus has issued an important clarification on the key difference between Nickelodeon gays and Disney gays.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cyrus, who is promoting her upcoming album Something Beautiful, explained to Kimmel that she is “surrounded by gays” but, as we know, not all gays are the same.

“Nickelodeon gays, no offence, do boogers and bro jokes, and Disney [gays] I would like to think is a little more fabulous, especially if its about a teenage pop star wearing a wig,” said the performer, who last year was awarded the Disney Legend award.

“Hannah Montana is the most famous drag queen for kids ever. I’m like, ‘You’re gay and you don’t live for Hannah Montana? What’s wrong with you?’

“So I introduced them to Hannah and obviously they were gagged, they were obsessed with her,” she went on.

Cyrus, who herself identifies as both pansexual and gender-neutral, has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ plus community since her days on Disney. In an interview on RuPaul’s podcast What’s the Tee? in 2019, Cyrus recalled her early career advocacy.

“I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends,” she said. “And I would write these songs. No one could say that. I was young and no one really said that. That was just always really important to me, to find what mattered to me.”

The singer included the song ‘My Heart Beats For Love’ on her 2010 album Can’t Be Tamed, released when the star was just 18. The track was inspired by the gay community, in particular her friend and then-hairdresser.

“I wrote it for him about how people can be judgmental, so I think love is the moral that have that I put into my songs,” the star told the Associated Press at the time.

“I think that’s important, telling people not to discriminate and not to judge and to just be open to the world.”

Later in her career Cyrus would sing about her own queer sexuality on songs like ‘She’s Not Him’, ‘Bang Me Box’, ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Midnight Sky’. In 2023, she stated that her song ‘River’ was inspired by a “dance party” she hosted with her female and gay friends.

Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus is out on 30 May.