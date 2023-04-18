Klarna to bring extra sparkle to Mighty Hoopla 2023 with free glitter and VIP perks

Klarna has announced its ever popular ‘Klarna Parlour’ will make a return to this year’s Mighty Hoopla festival.

The weekend-long 2023 Mighty Hoopla Festival kicks off on Saturday 3 June in London’s Brockwell Park, with headliners Kelly Rowland and Years and Years’ Olly Alexander.

Other acts performing include Róisín Murphy, Jake Shears, and Lisa Scott-Lee.

To add to the fabulous festivities, Klarna will be glittering up anyone who pops along to its parlour for free. It will also be adding some extra glitz for VIPs.

Klarna’s free glittery face painting booth is back this year. (Photo: Luke Dyson)

VIP Klarna ticket holders will find a teacup ride in an exclusive lounge. Here, they’ll also be able to chill out among the Instagrammable surroundings and enjoy live entertainment and prize giveaways.

This is Klarna’s third year sponsoring the Mighty Hoopla festival, with the company saying it glittered up around 2,000 faces last year.

The full festival lineup this year also includes Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the Vengaboys, Michelle McManus, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4 winner Danny Beard.

This year’s Mighty Hoopla features an impressive seven stages. (Photo: Luke Dyson)

Other artists performing include Shola Ama, Jamelia, Jayde Adams, as well as the Artful Dodger. The Big Gay Songbook, Snap!, Queer Bruk, and Soul II Soul, alongside a myriad of other singers, drag artists, comedians, and DJs will also perform across the festival’s impressive seven stages.

Years & Years will then be closing the event on Sunday, with singer Olly Alexander saying recently he’s “very very excited” to headline the “fab queer extravaganza”.

“I promise to bring pleather, giant toilet cubicles, PVC, and the gayest show ever to Brockwell Park,” he has said. “Together our collective gay power will be unmatched! It’s going to be really sexy and fun and I can’t wait!”

The Mighty Hoopla is a celebration of fun, music, fashion, and queer expression. (Photo: Luke Dyson)

Tickets are available from the Mighty Hoopla website.