Lizzo protests Tennesse’s anti-drag legislation with Drag Race alumni

Lizzo, affirming her icon status, took to the stage with several prolific drag queens to protest Tennessee’s anti-drag legislation last week.

On Friday (21 April), the ‘About Damn Time’ singer stood against the bill Governor Bill Lee signed in March.

The bill is set to restrict “adult cabaret performances” which it defines as including “male or female impersonators.”

These performances are banned in locations where they “could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”

Violators would face a fine of up to $1000, and up to two years in prison.

THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🩵🤎 pic.twitter.com/wRe7cOpBvO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 22, 2023

Protesting the horrific bill, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer brought a number of drag queens on stage for her Knoxville concert.

She was joined by 19 drag queens including RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Kandy Muse and Vanessa Vanji Matteo. Also, a number of local queens joined.

“THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE,” Lizzo posted following the show.

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee?”

The Huffington Post reported that Lizzo told her fans: “In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘cancel your shows in Tennessee’, ‘don’t go to Tennessee’.”

“Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? The people who need to feel this release the most?”

She also added: “Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat Black women?”

Lizzo then thanked drag performers for “standing up for their rights and protecting each other.”

Lizzo has consistently been a powerful ally to the LGBTQ+ community, fostering a supportive and empowering relationship.

“I’ve always been so connected to the queer community,” she said speaking to CHANNEL Q.

“Drag queens were the first people who put my music on. And saw my music and identified heavily with it in the beginning,”

From celebrating drag queens to making queer pop hits, the Grammy-winning singer is a true icon.