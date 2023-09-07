Kylie Minogue lands Rolling Stone UK cover as she talks creative process: ‘Speaking your truth is helpful’

The new issue of Rolling Stone UK is available for pre-order from Thursday 7 September at 11.30am from www.rollingstone.co.uk and in shops Thursday 14 September.

Kylie Minogue has scored the cover of the October/September 2023 issue of Rolling Stone UK.



The cover moment continues a stellar year for the pop icon, who recently returned to chart success with the all-conquering summer anthem ‘Padam Padam’.

(Image: Edward Cooke for Rolling Stone UK)

In the accompanying interview, the star – who will soon release new album Tension – talked about the importance of privacy, owning her pop icon status and why she’s ready for her Las Vegas residency.

“I’m happiest when I feel like I’ve expressed some deep emotion” – Kylie Minogue

On the process of making music, Kylie said: “I’m happiest when I feel like I’ve expressed some deep emotion or thoughts that I’m struggling with and it’s like talking with a friend. Speaking your truth is helpful.”

“When I am able to do that, I like to almost paint it instead of just spilling it out,” she furthermore added. “I like to have some poetry with it to not be entirely obvious.”

Kylie dropped new single ‘Tension’ earlier this month.

