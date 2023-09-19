Kim Petras surprises fans with release of leaked album Problématique
The leaked album is back, officially this time!
Just three months after releasing Feed the Beast, Kim Petras has dropped another record, Problématique.
On Monday (18 September), Grammy-award-winning German popstar surprisingly gave fans the album in full.
Problématique had previously been shelved, though it was intended to be the 31-year-old’s major-label debut.
In 2021, Petras signed with Republic Records and also announced the album.
However, Problématique leaked in August 2022 and Petras pulled the ten-track release.
Now Petras is reclaiming what was once her debut and the 10-track album is inspired by French house.
Bouncing between R&B-pop and certified bangers, you can bet this Eurodance drop will be on loop.
“Icons only, b*tch!”
In December 2021, prior to Problématique leaking, she told Paper magazine that “it’s very European-themed.”
Petras continued: “I’m from Europe, I grew up around Italian disco, dance, techno, German techno, there’s a whole scene.”
The album also includes a collaboration with the iconic Paris Hilton. Their pop track ‘All She Wants’ is instantly catchy with a very quotable ending.
“Icons only, b*tch! Get out if you’re not an icon,” they state as the track concludes, laughing together.
“Congratulations on the new album sis, you’re such a pop icon,” Paris Hilton posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Also, Petras’ ‘All She Wants’ follows the pair teaming up on a new version of Hilton’s 2006 debut ‘Stars Are Blind’.
Fans can hear these long-awaited tracks in her upcoming world tour.
The album was released due to fan demand and in advance of her Feed the Beast tour.
Petras’ 34-date tour run kicks off on 27 September in Austin, Texas and concludes in Milan on 5 March.
Tickets are available on Petras’ website.