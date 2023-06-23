Kim Petras Feed The Beast album review: ‘Punchy debut keeps us well and truly fed’

Now, you might be wondering, hasn’t Kim Petras already released an album? Well, no. That’s exactly why we’re here. The German pop princess has put out a selection of mixtapes but I was staggered to learn this is her first-ever EP. Naturally, I couldn’t wait to dive into Feed The Beast.

The enviable credentials lift the album off the ground before we even get started. These include the legendary Max Martin (Britney, Robyn, Taylor Swift) on the track ‘Thousand Pieces’, Cirkut (Katy Perry, Ava Max) on focus track ‘King of Hearts’ and ‘Castle In The Sky’, Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa) on ‘Uh Oh’, ILYA (Ariana, Sam Smith) on ‘Unholy’. And Kim of course collaborated with actual Nicki Minaj on ‘Alone’, Sam Smith on smash hit ‘Unholy’ and BANKS on ‘BAIT’.

“The ‘get up and dance’ vibe never stops for a moment’s rest”

The album starts off on a thumping high with titular track ‘Feed The Beast’. In a word? Sexy. Kim sings “I know you wanna feed the beast…come put your hands all over me, feed the beast”. This track is going to absolutely be everywhere this summer. The ‘get up and dance’ vibe never stops for a moment’s rest as we move through the next few tracks.

We go straight into ‘Alone’, Kim’s dance banger collab with Nicki, which samples a Eurodance classic; fans are sure to recognise the familiar sounds of Alice Deejay’s Eurodance megahit ‘Better Off Alone’. This track’s inclusion acts as a nod to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems. King Of Hearts delivers on that too. With a sped up tempo, it again follows on nicely from ‘Alone’. It has parallels to 90s trance, coupled with an absolutely anthemic chorus. There’s even what feels like another ode to Nicki, with some ‘Beauty and the Beat’ vibes in the middle…

The sentiment of losing yourself on dance floor sets the tone for the whole album, undeniably. Track after track could transport you straight there. Whether you’re wanting a reminder of classic 90s trance or, just the 2000s in general, you’ve got it in spades here. There are parts that bring back all the feels of a 2007 Clubland. Cascada called, and Kim answered.

‘A Thousand Pieces’ offers up a rare emotional moment on the record. “Everything can break in to but a heart can break into a thousand pieces” Kim sings, under a much slower tempo. She’s wearing her heart on her sleeve, but even the more heartfelt parts of the album don’t lose the energy and momentum built up throughout.

“Kim has made an album for the clubs, and we’re all about to lap it up”

Other highlights include ‘Uh Oh’, “Everything I drop is a banger” (she was so right and she should say it), ‘Revelations’ with daring lyrics such as “I’m not looking for salvation, you make me believe in heaven, touch me, give me revelations…” full of defiance and will remind long-term Kim fans of Malibu, and, of course, ‘Unholy’ ft. Sam Smith, which Kim chooses to finish up on. She and Sam made LGBTQ+ history with a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their number one global hit, which acts as the perfect ending to this energetic chapter.

Kim has made an album for the clubs, and we’re all about to lap it up. This whole piece will make you wish you had a day to spend dancing at a beach club to it. This punchy debut keeps us well and truly fed. Importantly, it’s oozing in confidence, Kim’ absolutely found her style and it works. And boy, doesn’t she know it.

Feed The Beast is out today (23 June)