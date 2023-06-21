Kim Petras announces Feed the Beast World Tour

“WOO-AH!” Grammy winner Kim Petras is going on a world tour and we have all the details!

The announcement on Wednesday (21 June) comes ahead of the release of Kim’s debut album, Feed the Beast on Friday (23 June) You can pre-order the album here.

The US leg of the Live Nation-produced 34-date tour is set to begin on 27 September 2023. The UK and European leg will then start on 13 February 2024 in Birmingham.

Other cities the ‘Throat Goat’ singer will be stopping by are London, Glasgow, and Manchester. She will also be performing in Paris, Amsterdam, Munich, and Milan to name a handful.

An announcement video sees an armoured Kim Petras on a trip to a local shop where we hear ‘Alone’ playing. “I love this song,” she tells the enchanted shop owner before dropping some old change adding, “Later.”

Kim Petras said: “The UK and rest of Europe holds a very special place in my heart. I know it has been a few years since my last tour – I’ve missed you!

“I’m so excited to bring you my biggest show yet. Let’s go all out and have the best time ever. I cannot wait to be back!”

Pre-sale events begin on Thursday 22 June before general sale opens on Monday 26 June at 10am.

Fans can gain priority access to Kim Petras’ UK tour dates by pre-ordering the Feed The Beast album on any format from Kim Petras’ store by 4pm BST on Thursday 22 June to receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code.

The pre-sale code and ticket link will be sent by 7pm BST on Thursday 22 June. The pre-sale then will be live from 10am BST Friday 23 June to 10am BST Monday 26 June 2023.

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast (Image: Luke Gilford)

The 15-track Feed the Beast album features latest hit single ‘Alone‘ with Nicki Minaj, as well as ‘Unholy,’ the global platinum smash hit that won Kim Petras a Grammy. She is the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.

The album also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on ‘BAIT’ and eagerly awaited new tracks like ‘King of Hearts’ and ‘uhoh’.

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023

Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sep 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphiteater

1 Oct – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

4 Oct – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

7 Oct – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9 Oct – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

12 Oct – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

13 Oct – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

16 Oct – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

18 Oct – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

19 Oct – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

23 Oct – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

26 Oct – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

27 Oct – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

29 Oct – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

1 Nov – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

8 Nov – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11 Nov – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

13 Nov – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

14 Nov – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

21 Nov – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

22 Nov – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast (Image: Luke Gilford)

2024

13 Feb – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

15 Feb – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

16 Feb – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 Feb – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

24 Feb – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

25 Feb – Paris, France – L’Olympia

27 Feb – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

28 Feb – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

1 Mar – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

2 Mar – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

4 Mar – Munich, Germany – Zenith

5 Mar – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Kim Petras‘ Feed the Beast is available to stream from Friday (23 June)