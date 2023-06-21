Kim Petras announces Feed the Beast World Tour
“WOO-AH!” Grammy winner Kim Petras is going on a world tour and we have all the details!
The announcement on Wednesday (21 June) comes ahead of the release of Kim’s debut album, Feed the Beast on Friday (23 June) You can pre-order the album here.
The US leg of the Live Nation-produced 34-date tour is set to begin on 27 September 2023. The UK and European leg will then start on 13 February 2024 in Birmingham.
Other cities the ‘Throat Goat’ singer will be stopping by are London, Glasgow, and Manchester. She will also be performing in Paris, Amsterdam, Munich, and Milan to name a handful.
An announcement video sees an armoured Kim Petras on a trip to a local shop where we hear ‘Alone’ playing. “I love this song,” she tells the enchanted shop owner before dropping some old change adding, “Later.”
Kim Petras said: “The UK and rest of Europe holds a very special place in my heart. I know it has been a few years since my last tour – I’ve missed you!
“I’m so excited to bring you my biggest show yet. Let’s go all out and have the best time ever. I cannot wait to be back!”
Pre-sale events begin on Thursday 22 June before general sale opens on Monday 26 June at 10am.
Fans can gain priority access to Kim Petras’ UK tour dates by pre-ordering the Feed The Beast album on any format from Kim Petras’ store by 4pm BST on Thursday 22 June to receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code.
The pre-sale code and ticket link will be sent by 7pm BST on Thursday 22 June. The pre-sale then will be live from 10am BST Friday 23 June to 10am BST Monday 26 June 2023.
The 15-track Feed the Beast album features latest hit single ‘Alone‘ with Nicki Minaj, as well as ‘Unholy,’ the global platinum smash hit that won Kim Petras a Grammy. She is the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.
The album also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on ‘BAIT’ and eagerly awaited new tracks like ‘King of Hearts’ and ‘uhoh’.
Feed The Beast World Tour Dates
2023
Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sep 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphiteater
1 Oct – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
4 Oct – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
7 Oct – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
9 Oct – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
12 Oct – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
13 Oct – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
16 Oct – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
18 Oct – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
19 Oct – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
23 Oct – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
26 Oct – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
27 Oct – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
29 Oct – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
1 Nov – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
8 Nov – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11 Nov – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
13 Nov – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
14 Nov – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
21 Nov – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
22 Nov – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
2024
13 Feb – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
15 Feb – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
16 Feb – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
19 Feb – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
24 Feb – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
25 Feb – Paris, France – L’Olympia
27 Feb – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
28 Feb – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
1 Mar – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
2 Mar – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI
4 Mar – Munich, Germany – Zenith
5 Mar – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Kim Petras‘ Feed the Beast is available to stream from Friday (23 June)