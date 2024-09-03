Jojo Siwa not in talks to represent Poland in Eurovision after all, says Polish TV broadcaster

It seems that Jojo Siwa may not be in talks to represent Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025 after all, following speculation led on by the singer.

Speaking to the BBC, Polish broadcaster TVP has confirmed that it is not in discussion with any artists and had yet to make a decision about who would be representing the country ahead of the 2025 Contest in Basal, Switzerland.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, BBC Newsbeat journalist, Pete Allison, shared a statement from a TVP spokesperson that said: “We would like to inform you that Telewizja Polska is not conducting any talks with artists on this matter and has not yet made any decisions regarding participation in the Contest.”

Siwa sparked rumours of her involvement in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after she shared a video on TikTok saying she’d had “a real conversation” with those in Poland about representing the country.

“Eurovision is into it and we are talking to the people in Poland because each country essentially decides who goes to Eurovision to represent that country,” she said.

“If Poland wants me to represent, I will be there.”

Of course, the clarification by the TVP doesn’t mean that Siwa hasn’t had some discussions with someone in Poland about her taking part in next year’s Eurovision.

Still, the former Dance Moms child star has a history of exaggerated claims. Following the release of her single ‘Karma’, the 21-year-old suggested she had invented a new genre of music: “Gay pop”.

Siwa later backtracked, acknowledging that she hadn’t come up with gay pop (that was Kylie and Madonna, babes). Instead, she wanted to formalise it as a genre.

“Here’s the thing,” she explained to SiriusXM. “‘Gay pop’ is a thing that people have done, but it is not an official genre of music.”

She added: “There’s so many gay pop artists … but I think that those gay pop artists do deserve a bigger home than what they have right now.”

Responding to backlash to her original comments, JoJo continued: “People ask me all the time, they’re like, ‘Do you feel like you have to be very careful about what you say?’ And I’m like, ‘No, because no matter what I say, it’s going down anyways.’”

Ultimately, it seems that neither us nor Siwa (apparently) know who will be representing Poland at Eurovision in 2025. For Siwa’s sake, though, we hope this new fantasy of hers come to fruition.