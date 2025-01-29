Honey Dijon, Horse Meat Disco, HE.SHE.THEY and more announced for Lost Village 2025

Lost Village has unveiled its line up for 2025 and it’s positively bursting with LGBTQ+ talent.

The festival, which takes place in Licolnshire across the August Bank Holiday weekend (21-24 August), will feature performances and sets from a host of world class DJs and bands, including trailblazing queer acts such as Honey Dijon and Horse Meat Disco.

Dijon, also known for her production work on Beyoncé‘s 2022 celebration of black queer music Renaissance, will return to the festival for the third time. This time she is joined by other prominent LGBTQ+ acts like HAAi, Dee Diggs, Josh Caffè, Chloé Caillet, Sherelle, Narciss and LOVEFOXY.

Major acts like Four Tet, Caribou, Barry Can’t Swim and Joy Orbison are also due to play sets over the course of the weekend. Elsewhere on the line up, queer collective HE.SHE.THEY will be continuing its longstanding partnership with the festival to curate a full stage takeover.

The festival, which promises to be “an immersive experience where stages take shape around junkyards, aeroplanes and abandoned buildings,” is also known for its varied offering beyond music, including high-end culinary experiences and a roster of talks and stand-up comedy performances. Simon Amstell and Joe Lycett have both performed sets at the festival in the past, as well as the likes of Joel Dommett, Katherine Ryan, Phil Wang and Lou Sanders.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on the announcement of this year’s line-up, Sophie Bradley, Senior Booker for Lost Village said: “A diverse array of artists means a more interesting spectrum of perspectives and, with a festival, a more exciting range of music — that’s the world we want to live in.”

“Our intention has always been to ensure that Lost Village, from top to bottom, is a diverse, inclusive and welcoming place”

On what queer festival goers can expect from the weekend, Bradley said: “It’s a pretty small festival and has a much more intimate feel than most, and in turn attracts a really friendly and open-minded crowd. Whilst we have two spaces that we hand over to our friends at HE.SHE.THEY. our intention has always been to ensure that Lost Village, from top to bottom, is a diverse, inclusive and welcoming place.”

Tickets for the festival are next available to purchase on 31 January here.