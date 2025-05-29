Holly Johnson says there was ‘homophobia involved’ with BBC banning ‘Relax’

Holly Johnson, lead singer of the 80s pop band Frankie Goes To Hollywood, has reflected on the BBC‘s decision to ban their number one hit song ‘Relax’, saying “there was homophobia involved”.

In a recent interview with The i, Johnson recalled the furore around the band’s 1984 single. Following its release, the song, which is among the best-selling singles of all time in the UK, was banned by the BBC due its sexual lyrics.

On the song’s hook, Johnson can be heard singing: “Relax, don’t do it/When you want to sock it to it/Relax, don’t do it/ When you want to come.” The singer has admitted on many occasions since however that the real lyric is: “When you want to suck it, chew it”.

Johnson, who is openly gay, said that he believes the sexual themes of the song’s music video and an association with his own queer sexuality were why the broadcaster banned the song.

“I felt it was based on viewing the video, not listening to the record. So I felt there was homophobia involved, and they let their imaginations that run wild with themselves thinking, because I’m gay, it’s all about gay sex, and we can’t have that,” Johnson said.

“There’s no reference to gay sex, really, in the record. Perhaps there is a reference to ejaculation, if you think that way. But I thought it was a bit of a storm in a teacup, to be honest with you.”

Johnson also spoke about the hostility he and the band faced even from other prominent queer artists of the time, such as Boy George and Bronski Beat frontman Jimmy Somerville.

“We had Boy George writing letters of complaint to Sound magazine about us, saying Frankie Goes to Hollywood give gay people a bad name. Jimmy Somerville from Bronski Beat had his nose out a joint about us as well,” he recalled.

“Liverpool was a bit like that, with all the other bands bitching about each other, and I didn’t expect the wider music world to be like that. But it was.”

In 2017, Attitude awarded the singer with Icon Award for Outstanding Achievement at the Attitude Awards.