Elton John shares Glastonbury is ‘the most wonderful way to sign off’ from touring

He’s still standing… and performing! Sir Elton John has shared details of his upcoming shows and new music.

The 76-year-old is set to headline Glastonbury this summer. The ‘Rocket Man’ singer appeared on Scott Mills’ Radio 2 and BBC Sounds show on Tuesday (30 May) to speak about the forthcoming appearance.

Elton is due to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on Sunday, 25 June.

“I have played festivals, and have really enjoyed them,” Elton explained. “But of course Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.”

He then said: “To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it.”

He continued: “It’s just come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate – this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England.”

Elton also teased he’s “got guests” but couldn’t yet reveal the surprise names. “But it’s gonna be wonderful – I’m really looking forward to it.”

The ‘Your Sing’ balladeer went on to say that his Glastonbury show will have a “different setlist” to the rest of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He shared that the Farewell tour was “everything I’d hoped it would be and more.”

“It’s been better than I could ever have imagined it to be… I float off the stage into oblivion.”

“I’m not going back to Vegas.”

Though he’s having a tremendous time, the tour is coming to an end in June. When asked whether he’ll miss touring, Elton replied: “No way.”

“I’m happy, I’m happy in my personal life and my professional life, everything in my life is so wonderful… so I think that’s why the performances really satisfy me.”

Elton also noted that the “piano won’t go away forever.” However, he doesn’t “really don’t want to tour again… I’m not going back to Vegas.”

Elton also confirmed that he is collaborating with Dolly Parton on her new album.

Two gay icons on one album – we can’t wait for that!