Elton John and Brandi Carlile drop new single ‘Swing For The Fences’

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are whetting fans’ appetites ahead of the release for their upcoming joint album Who Believes In Angels? with another single from the project.

Released today, the song, entitled ‘Swing For The Fences’, is described as both “a euphoric slice of rock ‘n’ roll” and “a defiant and proud anthem”. It is the second single from the album, following the release of the LP’s lead single and title track ‘Who Believes In Angels?’ last month.

“Swing For The Fences’ was a little gem I took into the studio with me,” Carlile said of the song. “I’m a gay woman, Elton’s a gay man and we both have families, and our dreams have come true.

“I was thinking, wouldn’t it be cool to write an anthem for young gay kids out there that calls them into a bigger, more elegant, more fabulous life. Just like ‘go, go! don’t let anything hold you back!’.”

For Elton, it seems, the song has served as the crux of the album. “When we recorded ‘Swing For The Fences’, it was the moment that crystallised where the album was going,” he said. “It was hard to get to that point, but we knew we had to rise to the occasion and we all just felt this massive sense of joy and euphoria.

“After our initial difficulties, all the uncertainties started to dissipate when this song came together. It just sounded great.”

The ‘Are You Ready For Love?’ singer was recently on stage with pop princess du jour Chappell Roan, who heaped praised onto the legend.

The album will also feature the pair’s Oscar nominated song ‘Never Too Late’ which appeared on the soundtrack of Elton’s 2024 Disney+ documentary Never Too Late.

Who Believes In Angels? tracklisting

The album will be released in full on 4 April. The full Who Believes In Angels? tracklisting is below:

The Rose of Laura Nyro

Little Richard’s Bible

Swing for the Fences

Never Too Late

You Without Me

Who Believes in Angels?

The River Man

A Little Light

Someone to Belong To

When This Old World Is Done with Me