Dua Lipa: ‘Homophobia and transphobia are neighbours of misogyny’

Singer Dua Lipa has shared a powerful statement denouncing discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, saying many people “are just scared of themselves.”

Speaking to Vogue France, the articulate star shared: “Homophobia and transphobia are neighbours of misogyny.”

She added: “Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves. The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyzes them.”

The ‘Physical’ singer has been a long-time ally of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2021, she separated herself from rapper DaBaby after he made homophobic comments against gay men and HIV during a show. They had previously collaborated on the track ‘Levitating’.

“I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community,” she wrote on Instagram. “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

“I feel that love is universal” – Dua Lipa

Dua was also the winner of the Music Award at the 2020 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar. Accepting the award, she said: “I feel that love is universal and there should be free expression of it, in whatever your heart desires.”

Music for the queer community

Not only does Dua Lipa’s music appear on the Barbie soundtrack; it’s also some of the most popular on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In fact, Dua’s songs sit within the top 10 most lip-synced-to tracks of all time on the show. At the top is RuPaul herself, if you wondered.

And in 2020, the star headlined the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras alongside Sam Smith.