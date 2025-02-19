Child of Linkin Park musician Chester Bennington comes out as trans: “I decided to take the path of happiness”

Draven Sebastian Bennington, the child of the late Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots singer Chester Bennington, has come out as trans in an emotional post on Instagram.

Posted on Valentine’s Day, Bennington, who uses she/her pronouns as per her Instagram bio, began by writing: “I thought it would be the perfect time to show some love to myself.”

“For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside,” continued Bennington, who is also a musician. “Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep crossing.”

“I do have to say I am very blessed to be able to do this, as well as having such supportive family and friends. I love each and every one of you who have shown me nothing but love and respect and see me for who I truly am.”

“Especially Mom,” she added of her mother, Samantha Bennington. Samantha and Chester wed in 1996 and split in 2005, three years after Draven was born. “You’ve always unconditionally loved me. I’m so blessed to be your child! I love you to the moon and back!

“With all the support and love I’ve received, I’ve built the strength to love myself. This is why I’m choosing to no longer hide who I am. Love is love. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

“I’m so proud of you,” Draven’s mother Samantha commented. “I love you with all my heart and soul. You’re my favorite human on the planet. I just want you happy and healthy forever and always.”

In a follow up post yesterday, Bennington clarified the decision to not change her name as she transitions. “I’m keeping the name Draven (it’s pretty androgynous and can’t think of a cooler name lol.),” she wrote.

“To my trans brothers and sisters who need to hear this, You are not alone! You are valid! You deserve to be seen, heard, loved and respected! Be yourself unapologetically, be proud of who you are!”